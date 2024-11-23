All Blacks v Italy, Northern Tour, 9.10am, Sunday, Allianz Stadium, Turin

This will be the ninth time the All Blacks have faced Italy on home soil and their first visit to Turin after previous trips to Bologna (1995), Genoa (2000), Rome (2004, 2012, 2016, 2018, 2021) and Milan (2009. This match will be played at Allianz Stadium (no not Twickenham, or the one in Sydney) which is the home of Juventus FC - 36-time Serie A champions.

For the live commentary of All Blacks v Italy, join Elliott Smith and Gregor Paul on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio. James McOnie & Mike Lane of The Alternative Commentary Collective will be providing commentary on their iHeartRadio stream.

What happened last time?

The last time the two sides met was during pool play at the Rugby World Cup.

It was meant to be the second-most-competitive pool game for Ian Foster’s side but then everyone remembered that Italy are probably the seventh-best team in the Six Nations and the All Blacks were in superb form in Lyon. The best of the 14 tries was from the kickoff after the second, when Ardie Savea broke the line and ran deep into Italy’s half before linking up with Beauden Barrett, who found Mark Tele’a wide left. The wing then bounced through four Italian players to score. The four-try bonus point was secured in the 22nd minute. It was an impressive mix of forwards-led tries and some action for the backs as well.

The line-ups

All Blacks side:

1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 4 Scott Barrett (c), 5 Patrick Tuipulotu, 6 Wallace Sititi, 7 Sam Cane, 8 Ardie Savea, 9 Cam Roigard, 10 Beauden Barrett, 11 Caleb Clarke, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 13 Rieko Ioane, 14 Mark Tele’a, 15 Will Jordan.

Reserves: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Tupou Vaa’i, 20 Peter Lakai, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 David Havili, 23 Damian McKenzie

Italy side:

1 Danilo Fischetti, 2 Gianmarco Lucchesi, 3 Marco Riccioni, 4 Federico Ruzza, 5 Dino Lamb, 6 Sebastian Negri, 7 Manuel Zuliani, 8 Ross Vintcent, 9 Martin Page-Relo, 10 Paolo Garbisi, 11 Monty Ioane, 12 Tommaso Menoncello, 13 Juan Ignacio Brex (captain), 14 Jacopo Trulla, 15 Ange Capuozzo.

Reserves: 16 Giacomo Nicotera, 17 Mirco Spagnolo, 18 Simone Ferrari, 19 Niccolo Cannone, 20 Alessandro Izekor, 21 Alessandro Garbisi, 22 Leonardo Marin, 23 Marco Zanon.

How to watch All Blacks v Italy

You can watch the game on Sky Sport 1 and it will be livestreaming on Sky Sport Now.

You can also find live updates at nzherald.co.nz.