Scott Robertson has resisted any temptation to rotate his side for the All Blacks’ year-ending test against Italy, and named as strong a side as possible for Sunday’s clash in Turin.

While it was expected that a new-look side would be named to take the field at Juventus’ Allianz Stadium, only five changes have been made to the starting XV from the one that was beaten 30-29 by France last weekend.

After three weeks on the sidelines after his non-selection against England, Ethan de Groot will make his return in the No 1 jersey as a straight swap with Tamaiti Williams, who misses out with a neck injury.

Former captain Sam Cane also makes his return after missing the French defeat through injury, having suffered a deep cut to his head in the victory over Ireland. Sunday will be Cane’s final appearance as an All Black, after the former captain signed a deal to move to Japan next year.

Cane takes the place of teammate Samipeni Finau, who is absent after a failed head injury assessment against France, and forces a reshuffle of the loose forward trio, sending Wallace Sititi on to the blind side of the scrum and Ardie Savea back to No 8.