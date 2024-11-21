Advertisement
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v Italy: Scott Robertson springs surprise, strong side named for Turin year-ender

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Scott Robertson speaks about the All Blacks squad ahead of the Northern Tour. Video / Alyse Wright

Scott Robertson has resisted any temptation to rotate his side for the All Blacks’ year-ending test against Italy, and named as strong a side as possible for Sunday’s clash in Turin.

While it was expected that a new-look side would be named to take the field at Juventus’ Allianz Stadium, only five changes have been made to the starting XV from the one that was beaten 30-29 by France last weekend.

After three weeks on the sidelines after his non-selection against England, Ethan de Groot will make his return in the No 1 jersey as a straight swap with Tamaiti Williams, who misses out with a neck injury.

Former captain Sam Cane also makes his return after missing the French defeat through injury, having suffered a deep cut to his head in the victory over Ireland. Sunday will be Cane’s final appearance as an All Black, after the former captain signed a deal to move to Japan next year.

Cane takes the place of teammate Samipeni Finau, who is absent after a failed head injury assessment against France, and forces a reshuffle of the loose forward trio, sending Wallace Sititi on to the blind side of the scrum and Ardie Savea back to No 8.

Patrick Tuipulotu earns his first start since captaining the All Blacks to victory over Japan at the start of the northern tour and will partner captain Scott Barrett in the second row while moving Tupou Vaa’i – one of the success stories of 2024 – on to the bench to end the year.

Jordie Barrett’s knee injury affords Anton Lienert-Brown a rare start in midfield, partnering Rieko Ioane, as Mark Tele’a returns from a hand injury on the right wing in place of Sevu Reece.

However, while Cane has been afforded a start in his farewell test, the same cannot be said for TJ Perenara. The 32-year-old will also relocate to Japan next year but this weekend will start on the bench as cover for Cam Roigard. Perenara’s inclusion comes at the expense of Cortez Ratima, who drops out of the matchday 23 altogether.

On the bench, Fletcher Newell gets the chance to impress, and swaps in for 2024 newcomer Pasilio Tosi as the only change to the forwards. Peter Lakai is retained as loose forward cover after he made a strong case for future selection at Stade de France.

In the backs, David Havili fills the void left by Lienert-Brown’s promotion, while Damian McKenzie again wears No 23, as cover for both Beauden Barrett and Will Jordan, who start at first-five and fullback respectively.

These two sides last met at the 2023 World Cup in France, where Ian Foster’s All Blacks emerged as convincing 96-17 victors.

All Blacks: 1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 4 Scott Barrett (c), 5 Patrick Tuipulotu, 6 Wallace Sititi, 7 Sam Cane, 8 Ardie Savea, 9 Cam Roigard, 10 Beauden Barrett, 11 Caleb Clarke, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 13 Rieko Ioane, 14 Mark Tele’a, 15 Will Jordan

Reserves: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Tupou Vaa’i, 20 Peter Lakai, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 David Havili, 23 Damian McKenzie

All Blacks v Italy, Sunday 9.10am. Live commentary on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio. Live match blog at nzherald.co.nz

Save

