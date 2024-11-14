Earlier this week, forwards coach Jason Ryan admitted there were “some real selection headaches” for this weekend.

“The front row selections are probably the toughest that I’ve ever had in my coaching career with the competition that’s out there. And I think that’s a credit to all the boys.

”I’m not going to name names, but they’re all working extremely hard and it makes for some tough conversations in the next couple of days. They’re all putting their foot forward and doing the best that they can for the team.

On de Groot, Ryan said the 26-year-old, who started the opening World Cup match against France last year, had been working hard during the week.

”He was considered after the English test but we rewarded form and that’s sometimes just what happens, isn’t it? Guys get opportunities. But he has been working extremely hard as they all have.

“Ofa has been a bit of an unsung hero to be fair. His experience, his professionalism of how he helps the younger boys and challenges the experienced guys has been world-class.”

The All Blacks have made five changes to the starting XV this week, including the return of hooker Codie Taylor and first-five Beauden Barrett after passing HIA assessment protocols. A head injury to former captain Sam Cane against Ireland has resulted in Ardie Savea shifting to openside flanker, Wallace Sititi moving to No 8, and Samipeni Finau starting at blindside. Peter Lakai will provide loose forward cover from the bench.

Two of last weekend’s heroes, Damian McKenzie and Aumua, head to the bench. Cam Roigard returns to the starting XV with Cortez Ratima heading to the bench. Meanwhile, Sevu Reece returns to right wing with Mark Tele’a out because of a hand injury.

All Blacks side to play France at Stade de France

1. Tamaiti Williams (17 caps);

2. Codie Taylor (93);

3. Tyrel Lomax (42);

4. Scott Barrett (78) (captain);

5. Tupou Vaa’i (36);

6. Samipeni Finau (7);

7. Ardie Savea (92) (vice-captain);

8. Wallace Sititi (8);

9. Cam Roigard (8);

10. Beauden Barrett (132);

11. Caleb Clarke (27);

12. Jordie Barrett (67) (vice-captain);

13. Rieko Ioane (79);

14. Sevu Reece (31);

15. Will Jordan (39)

Reserves: 16. Asafo Aumua (18); 17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi (66); 18. Pasilio Tosi (6); 19. Patrick Tuipulotu (49); 20. Peter Lakai (1); 21. Cortez Ratima (10); 22. Anton Lienert-Brown (82); 23. Damian McKenzie (60).

All Blacks v France, Sunday 9.10am – live commentary on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio. Live match blog at nzherald.co.nz

Luke Kirkness is the Sports Planning Editor for the NZ Herald. He’s an award-winning journalist who also covered consumer affairs for the Herald and served as an assistant news director.