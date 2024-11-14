Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks
Updated

All Blacks vs France: Ethan de Groot misses selection again as Tamaiti Williams starts

Luke Kirkness
By
Sport Planning Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Scott Robertson names side to play France in Paris.

Highlanders and Southland loosehead prop Ethan de Groot has missed All Blacks selection for the third week in a row, with management opting for Tamaiti Williams to start and Ofa Tu’ungafasi on the bench.

De Groot was dropped ahead of the England match two weeks ago for not meeting “internal standards”, according to coach Scott Robertson. He was previously dropped by Ian Foster in 2022 because his fitness and work rate were below standard. However, Robertson suggested that Williams and Tu’ungafasi are playing better.

“It’s difficult not to play Ethan de Groot but the other two are playing great footy, as simple as that. The impact that Ofa’s made [is] a prime example,” Robertson said following the squad naming for Sunday’s test against France in Paris. “Ethan’s done everything again, he’s been exceptional off-field and owned the situation he’s in. We’ve rewarded performance.”

The front row of Williams, Asafo Aumua and Tyrel Lomax were superb against Ireland, while for the second straight week, Tu’ungafasi and Tosi made an immediate impact off the bench at scrum time. The latter pair have been named on the bench again.

Ethan De Groot. Andrew Cornaga / Photosport
Ethan De Groot. Andrew Cornaga / Photosport
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Earlier this week, forwards coach Jason Ryan admitted there were “some real selection headaches” for this weekend.

“The front row selections are probably the toughest that I’ve ever had in my coaching career with the competition that’s out there. And I think that’s a credit to all the boys.

”I’m not going to name names, but they’re all working extremely hard and it makes for some tough conversations in the next couple of days. They’re all putting their foot forward and doing the best that they can for the team.

On de Groot, Ryan said the 26-year-old, who started the opening World Cup match against France last year, had been working hard during the week.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

”He was considered after the English test but we rewarded form and that’s sometimes just what happens, isn’t it? Guys get opportunities. But he has been working extremely hard as they all have.

“Ofa has been a bit of an unsung hero to be fair. His experience, his professionalism of how he helps the younger boys and challenges the experienced guys has been world-class.”

The All Blacks have made five changes to the starting XV this week, including the return of hooker Codie Taylor and first-five Beauden Barrett after passing HIA assessment protocols. A head injury to former captain Sam Cane against Ireland has resulted in Ardie Savea shifting to openside flanker, Wallace Sititi moving to No 8, and Samipeni Finau starting at blindside. Peter Lakai will provide loose forward cover from the bench.

Two of last weekend’s heroes, Damian McKenzie and Aumua, head to the bench. Cam Roigard returns to the starting XV with Cortez Ratima heading to the bench. Meanwhile, Sevu Reece returns to right wing with Mark Tele’a out because of a hand injury.

All Blacks side to play France at Stade de France

1. Tamaiti Williams (17 caps);

2. Codie Taylor (93);

3. Tyrel Lomax (42);

4. Scott Barrett (78) (captain);

5. Tupou Vaa’i (36);

6. Samipeni Finau (7);

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

7. Ardie Savea (92) (vice-captain);

8. Wallace Sititi (8);

9. Cam Roigard (8);

10. Beauden Barrett (132);

11. Caleb Clarke (27);

12. Jordie Barrett (67) (vice-captain);

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

13. Rieko Ioane (79);

14. Sevu Reece (31);

15. Will Jordan (39)

Reserves: 16. Asafo Aumua (18); 17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi (66); 18. Pasilio Tosi (6); 19. Patrick Tuipulotu (49); 20. Peter Lakai (1); 21. Cortez Ratima (10); 22. Anton Lienert-Brown (82); 23. Damian McKenzie (60).

All Blacks v France, Sunday 9.10am – live commentary on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio. Live match blog at nzherald.co.nz

Luke Kirkness is the Sports Planning Editor for the NZ Herald. He’s an award-winning journalist who also covered consumer affairs for the Herald and served as an assistant news director.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from All Blacks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from All Blacks