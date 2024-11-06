All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has revealed the squad to face Ireland on Saturday.

There are just two injury-enforced changes to the All Blacks line-up that beat England at Twickenham last week.

With Codie Taylor and Beauden Barrett both ruled out due to concussions, Asafo Aumua will start at hooker and George Bell will look to make his third All Blacks appearance off the bench, while Damian McKenzie slots back into the number 10 jersey and Stephen Perofeta comes into the reserves as backs cover.

The All Blacks and Ireland have not met since the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final, and Robertson said the match will be fresh in the minds of many fans heading along to the game.

“This is a highly anticipated match that promises to bring all the intensity and passion that we have come to expect from these two rugby-mad nations, both on and off the field.

“We are really pleased with how the squad has come through this week and our focus has turned quickly to this encounter post-England. We have trained well, and the players are fresh and ready to face a fierce challenge from the Ireland team.”

Meanwhile, Ireland will be without prop Tadhg Furlong who suffered a reported groin injury at training.

All Blacks side to play Ireland:

1. Tamaiti Williams, 2. Asafo Aumua, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 4. Scott Barrett (Captain), 5. Tupou Vaa’i, 6. Wallace Sititi, 7. Sam Cane, 8. Ardie Savea (Vice-Captain) 9. Cortez Ratima, 10. Damian McKenzie, 11. Caleb Clarke, 12. Jordie Barrett (Vice-Captain), 13. Rieko Ioane, 14. Mark Tele’a, 15. Will Jordan.

Replacements: 16. George Bell, 17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18. Pasilio Tosi, 19. Patrick Tuipulotu, 20. Samipeni Finau, 21. Cam Roigard, 22. Anton Lienert-Brown, 23. Stephen Perofeta.

Ireland side to play All Blacks:

1 Andrew Porter, 2 Rónan Kelleher, 3 Finlay Bealham, 4 Joe McCarthy, 5 James Ryan, 6 Tadhg Beirne, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris (c), 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Jack Crowley, 11 James Lowe, 12 Bundee Aki, 13 Garry Ringrose, 14 Mack Hansen, 15 Hugo Keenan.

Replacements: 16 Rob Herring, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Tom O’Toole, 19 Iain Henderson, 20 Peter O’Mahony, 21 Conor Murray, 22 Ciaran Frawley, 23 Jamie Osborne





All Blacks v Ireland, Saturday 9.10am

Live commentary on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio. Live match blog at nzherald.co.nz



