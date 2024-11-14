1. Tamaiti Williams (17 caps); 2. Codie Taylor (93); 3. Tyrel Lomax (42); 4. Scott Barrett (78) (captain); 5. Tupou Vaa’i (36); 6. Samipeni Finau (7); 7. Ardie Savea (92) (vice-captain); 8. Wallace Sititi (8); 9. Cam Roigard (8); 10. Beauden Barrett (132); 11. Caleb Clarke (27); 12. Jordie Barrett (67) (vice-captain); 13. Rieko Ioane (79); 14. Sevu Reece (31); 15. Will Jordan (39)

Reserves: 16. Asafo Aumua (18); 17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi (66); 18. Pasilio Tosi (6); 19. Patrick Tuipulotu (49); 20. Peter Lakai (1); 21. Cortez Ratima (10); 22. Anton Lienert-Brown (82); 23. Damian McKenzie (60)

In a media release, All Blacks management said:

There are five personnel changes to the starting fifteen this week, including the return of hooker Codie Taylor and first five-eighth Beauden Barrett following the successful completion of HIA assessment protocols. Asafo Aumua and Damian McKenzie will be ready to make an impact off the bench.

A head injury to Sam Cane in the Ireland match has resulted in a rejigged loose-forward trio: Samipeni Finau comes in at blindside, Ardie Savea shifts to openside and Wallace Sititi will play at number 8. Peter Lakai will provide loose-forward cover with the opportunity to notch up his second All Blacks cap.

Cam Roigard and Cortez Ratima will again share the halfback duties, with Roigard in the starting jersey this week.

Robertson said playing for the the Dave Gallaher Trophy provided plenty of inspiration for the team.

“It has been special to be here in Paris during Armistice Day. We have honoured those commemorations as a team and also acknowledged the significance of the Dave Gallaher Trophy, named after one of our greatest All Black Captains who led the ‘Originals’ in the first ever Test match against France, and lost his life 11 years later in World War I. This is a trophy we would love to hold, and the players are prepared to take their opportunity in Paris this Saturday night.”

Other players unavailable due to injury were Sam Darry (knee), Ethan Blackadder (calf), Luke Jacobson (fractured thumb) and Dalton Papali’i (upper hamstring).

The match will be played at 9.10am, Sunday (NZT).

All Blacks v France, Sunday 9.10am – live commentary on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio. Live match blog at nzherald.co.nz