Galthié has made four changes to his starting side that beat Japan 52-12 last week.

Bordeaux’s Romain Buros will make his debut at fullback, Gabin Villiere comes in on the right wing, Gael Fickou returns to the squad at 13 with Paul Boudehent inserted to the loosehead flank.

Galthie named a 6-2 split on the bench.

France: 1 Jean-Baptiste Gros, 2 Peato Mauvaka, 3 Tevita Tatafu, 4 Thibaud Flament, 5 Emmanuel Meafou, 6 Paul Boudehent, 7 Alexandre Roumat, 8 Gregory Aldritt, 9 Antoine Dupont, 10 Thomas Ramos, 11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey,12 Yoram Moefana, 13 Gael Fickou, 14 Gabin Villiere, 15 Romain Buros Replacements: 16 Julien Marchand, 17 Reda Wardi, 18 Georges-Henri Colombe, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Mickael Guillard, 21 Charles Ollivon, 22 Nolann le Garrec, 23 Emilen Gailleton

All Blacks team to play France

Scott Robertson has named his team to play France in the penultimate test of his opening season in charge of the All Blacks, opting for Beauden Barrett to wear the No 10 jersey as Damien McKenzie – who impressed against Ireland last week – moving to the bench.

Veteran hooker Codie Taylor also returns from injury, meaning Asafo Aumua – another top performer in Dublin – drops to the bench.

The other major selection change sees Samipeni Finau replacing Sam Cane as the veteran openside flanker is out with concussion concerns following the Irish test. Finau will run at blindside flanker, with Wallace Sititi dropping into his preferred No 8 role and vice-captain Ardie Savea moving to the openside.

On the wing, Sevu Reece returns to the starting line up for Mark Tele’a, who has a hand injury, while Cam Roigard gets the nod ahead of Cortez Ratima at halfback.

“Cam’s been impressive hasn’t he? He’s taken his opportunities and we believe this is the match for him just with game management, the kicking. There will be a fair bit of kicking if the match goes to plan for both teams. And Beauden comes back in after playing extremely well against England and he’s cleared after his head knock,” Robertson said.

Savea hasn’t started at openside for the All Blacks in three years but Robertson pointed out he was in the seven jersey for Kobe in the Japan domestic league and has finished recent tests there.

“He’s a few games in, he’s experienced. He’ll get straight into it and obviously Wallace into eight, his preferred position. It’s a good little compo with Samipeni. Circumstances have led to this. Something we’ve looked at for this year and now is the time,” Robertson added.

All Blacks side

1. Tamaiti Williams (17 caps); 2. Codie Taylor (93); 3. Tyrel Lomax (42); 4. Scott Barrett (78) (captain); 5. Tupou Vaa’i (36); 6. Samipeni Finau (7); 7. Ardie Savea (92) (vice-captain); 8. Wallace Sititi (8); 9. Cam Roigard (8); 10. Beauden Barrett (132); 11. Caleb Clarke (27); 12. Jordie Barrett (67) (vice-captain); 13. Rieko Ioane (79); 14. Sevu Reece (31); 15. Will Jordan (39)

Reserves: 16. Asafo Aumua (18); 17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi (66); 18. Pasilio Tosi (6); 19. Patrick Tuipulotu (49); 20. Peter Lakai (1); 21. Cortez Ratima (10); 22. Anton Lienert-Brown (82); 23. Damian McKenzie (60)

All Blacks v France, Sunday 9.10am

Live commentary on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio. Live match blog at nzherald.co.nz



