Gregor Paul: Scott Robertson reflects on sleepless nights, team turmoil and more

Gregor Paul
By
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald
16 mins to read


  • Behind the scenes of Damian McKenzie’s missed bus incident and how internal conflicts impacted performance
  • Lessons learned from Leon McDonald’s sudden departure and the crucial role of veteran players
  • Reflecting on the All Blacks’ performance, future potential and learning to “speak Razor”

It’s not the pressure of the job or the weight of responsibility he feels being at the helm of the All Blacks that keeps Scott Robertson awake at night.

It’s the constant replays of the mid-season loss to Argentina in Wellington that roam around in his head after lights out which cause a bit of tossing and turning.

Even now, more than three months since the All Blacks lost 38-30 to the Pumas in the opening round of

Save

