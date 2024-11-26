When the series opens at Hagley Oval on Thursday, he’ll have a front-row seat as part of the commentary team for the entire summer of international cricket.

And even with so much recent history in the bank between the two sides, this time around promises to be just as good.

“It’s become far more interesting in the last wee while,” he told the Herald. “Particularly with Baz McCullum becoming the coach.

“That’s, for me, the thing in the last few years that’s changed everything. You’ve got a New Zealander that’s changed the way English cricket is played.

“They just never lived up to how good they should be. Now, under Baz McCullum, they’re allowed to be free, they’re allowed to play however they want.

“They’re playing the most exciting cricket in the world, there’s no doubt about that. They’ll be a much bigger challenge than what the New Zealand cricket public seem to think they’re going to be.”

While the Black Caps – on paper – don’t have the prestige of Australia or India, results show no team has given England more of a contest.

At the 2015 Cricket World Cup, New Zealand’s dominant eight-wicket win in Wellington resulted in an entire English re-think, which saw them lift the trophy four years later after a tied affair against none other than the team that inspired them.

Former England captain Eoin Morgan even admitted his side took no shame in mimicking New Zealand’s approach to the game, which inspired their success.

Last year, when New Zealand hosted a two-test series, the Black Caps claimed arguably the most dramatic victory in their history, stealing a one-run victory at the Basin Reserve after following on.

As far as England are concerned, playing the Black Caps is a challenge that they welcome at every turn. Given the two similarities, both in conditions and culture, tours to each others’ countries are relished by both sides.

England batter, and newly crowned all-time leading run-scorer, Joe Root is currently on his fifth tour of New Zealand, and hasn’t seen his love for Aotearoa diluted by any means.

“We always enjoy playing against New Zealand,” said Root. “They’re a great set of lads that play the game in a really good way.

“It’s always one of the most enjoyable tours. It’s a great country, we love coming here.

England's Joe Root talks to team coach Brendon McCullum during a practice session in India. Photo / AP

“Everywhere we go, there’s something special to visit, look at and explore.

“It’s not just an amazing cricket tour, it’s a very welcoming country that always looks after us and hosts us extremely well.”

Former Black Caps captain McCullum isn’t the only Kiwi influence on English cricket, either.

Since his appointment in 2022, in tandem with Kiwi-born captain Ben Stokes, England have gone to a new level in how they play test cricket.

Born in Christchurch but raised in England, Stokes has been a regular for his adopted home since he debuted in 2013.

In 2019, Stokes was man-of-the-match in a World Cup final that saw the Black Caps denied the sport’s biggest prize by a cruel boundary countback – a tiebreaker that had never been used before, and won’t be used again.

But although Stokes might not be warmly received when he does walk out to bat on Kiwi soil, his impact as a character in New Zealand-England contests shouldn’t be looked over.

“It just adds to the drama,” Wells continued. “I love the way he plays, love the way he leads.

“I love a guy who counter-punches, particularly in test cricket. Baz McCullum was great at that.

“Test cricket counter-punchers, to have those guys in your side, when it feels like the opposition have the foot on the throat, all of a sudden five overs later, you’re on top and they’re starting to worry?

“It’s a great thing to have in test cricket.”

