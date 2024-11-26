Come the end of November, another chapter will be written into the rivalry, when the two sides meet in a three-test series. As part of the Alternative Commentary Collective, and a lifelong Black Caps supporter, Jeremy Wells has seen more than his fair share of clashes against England.
Last year, when New Zealand hosted a two-test series, the Black Caps claimed arguably the most dramatic victory in their history, stealing a one-run victory at the Basin Reserve after following on.
As far as England are concerned, playing the Black Caps is a challenge that they welcome at every turn. Given the two similarities, both in conditions and culture, tours to each others’ countries are relished by both sides.
England batter, and newly crowned all-time leading run-scorer, Joe Root is currently on his fifth tour of New Zealand, and hasn’t seen his love for Aotearoa diluted by any means.
“We always enjoy playing against New Zealand,” said Root. “They’re a great set of lads that play the game in a really good way.
“It’s always one of the most enjoyable tours. It’s a great country, we love coming here.
“Everywhere we go, there’s something special to visit, look at and explore.
“It’s not just an amazing cricket tour, it’s a very welcoming country that always looks after us and hosts us extremely well.”
Former Black Caps captain McCullum isn’t the only Kiwi influence on English cricket, either.
Since his appointment in 2022, in tandem with Kiwi-born captain Ben Stokes, England have gone to a new level in how they play test cricket.
Born in Christchurch but raised in England, Stokes has been a regular for his adopted home since he debuted in 2013.
In 2019, Stokes was man-of-the-match in a World Cup final that saw the Black Caps denied the sport’s biggest prize by a cruel boundary countback – a tiebreaker that had never been used before, and won’t be used again.
But although Stokes might not be warmly received when he does walk out to bat on Kiwi soil, his impact as a character in New Zealand-England contests shouldn’t be looked over.
“It just adds to the drama,” Wells continued. “I love the way he plays, love the way he leads.
“I love a guy who counter-punches, particularly in test cricket. Baz McCullum was great at that.
“Test cricket counter-punchers, to have those guys in your side, when it feels like the opposition have the foot on the throat, all of a sudden five overs later, you’re on top and they’re starting to worry?
“It’s a great thing to have in test cricket.”
The Alternative Commentary Collective is covering every home Black Caps this summer. Listen to live commentary here.