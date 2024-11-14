“To play for the Black Caps for 18 years has been the greatest honour and privilege, but the time feels right to now step away from the game that has given so much to me.

“Test cricket holds a special place in my heart, so to be able to play such a big series against the same opponent my test career began against all those years ago, and on three grounds that are incredibly special to me, seems the perfect way to end my time in the black cap.

“I’ll always be so grateful to my family, friends, coaches, our fans and everyone involved in the game who has supported me and my career over the years.

“It’s been an amazing ride and I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Southee saluted the new crop of fast bowlers who had emerged in recent years and looked forward to passing the baton to them.

“I’ve really loved working with these exciting young bowlers and watching them perform at the highest level. Now it’s their turn to take this team forward and they know I’ll always be there to support, from near or far.”

Southee marked his test debut with a five-wicket haul against England at McLean Park. The then-19-year-old started England’s first-innings demise on day two with the first ball of the morning when Stuart Broad edged to Brendon McCullum to depart for a test-best 42. He ended with five for 55 off 23.1 overs, the sixth New Zealander to take five wickets on test debut.

New Zealand bowler Tim Southee celebrates his first test wicket after trapping Michael Vaughan LBW in the first test against England in 2008. Photo / Photosport

At the time, he was the youngest New Zealand test cricketer since then-captain Daniel Vettori made his debut, at 18 years 10 days, also against England, at the Basin Reserve in 1997.

Southee, who comes from a farming family near Maungakaramea 25 minutes southwest of Whangārei, has played more tests against England (19) and snared more wickets against them (72) than any other nation.

The first test of the three-match series against England takes place from November 28 to December 2 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Southee captained the side to six test wins, six losses and two draws after taking over from Kane Williamson in 2022. He said last month the decision to step down as skipper was made in the best interests of the team.

“Captaining the Black Caps in a format that’s so special to me, has been an absolute honour and a privilege,” he said.

“I’ve always tried to put the team first throughout my career and I believe this decision is the best for the team. I believe the way I can best serve the team moving forward is focusing on my performances on the field and getting back to my best, to continue taking wickets and helping New Zealand win test matches.

“I will, as I’ve always done, continue to support my teammates, especially the exciting young bowlers making their way on the international stage. I wish Tom all the best in the role and he knows I’ll be there to support him on his journey, as he has done for me over the years.”

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said Southee’s record speaks for itself, but it was his impact on winning games for New Zealand that shouldn’t be underestimated.

“Tim’s durability and resilience has been outstanding,” Stead said.

“He’s an incredibly tough competitor who gets himself up for big occasions and is rarely injured.

“Tim cares deeply about the team, its reputation and performances, and he will be missed within the Black Caps environment.

“He now deserves some time with his family and I’m sure he will reflect very positively in years to come about his impact and achievements in the game.”

Tim Southee statistics