Black Caps: Tim Southee to retire from test cricket after England tour

NZ Herald
Kane Williamson and Tim Southee with the World Test Championship mace after victory over India in 2021. Photo / Photosport

Tim Southee has announced England’s tour of New Zealand starting this month will be his last in the test arena.

It comes after the 35-year-old stepped down as test captain last month, with Tom Latham taking up the mantle fulltime. Southee played in the first two tests of the historic 3-0 series win over India, moving aside for Matt Henry in the final test win, at Wankhede Stadium.

Since his test debut in 2008, Southee has taken 385 wickets in 104 matches, second only to Sir Richard Hadlee (431). Southee is one of six Black Caps to have reached the 100-test milestone and he’s played in more test wins than any New Zealander with 46.

He plans to finish his test career at his home ground of Seddon Park in Hamilton in the third test, starting on December 14. After which he will make a decision on whether he has one final white-ball swansong against Sri Lanka after Christmas.

“Representing New Zealand was all I ever dreamed of growing up,” he said.

“To play for the Black Caps for 18 years has been the greatest honour and privilege, but the time feels right to now step away from the game that has given so much to me.

“Test cricket holds a special place in my heart, so to be able to play such a big series against the same opponent my test career began against all those years ago, and on three grounds that are incredibly special to me, seems the perfect way to end my time in the black cap.

“I’ll always be so grateful to my family, friends, coaches, our fans and everyone involved in the game who has supported me and my career over the years.

“It’s been an amazing ride and I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Southee saluted the new crop of fast bowlers who had emerged in recent years and looked forward to passing the baton to them.

“I’ve really loved working with these exciting young bowlers and watching them perform at the highest level. Now it’s their turn to take this team forward and they know I’ll always be there to support, from near or far.”

Southee marked his test debut with a five-wicket haul against England at McLean Park. The then-19-year-old started England’s first-innings demise on day two with the first ball of the morning when Stuart Broad edged to Brendon McCullum to depart for a test-best 42. He ended with five for 55 off 23.1 overs, the sixth New Zealander to take five wickets on test debut.

New Zealand bowler Tim Southee celebrates his first test wicket after trapping Michael Vaughan LBW in the first test against England in 2008. Photo / Photosport
At the time, he was the youngest New Zealand test cricketer since then-captain Daniel Vettori made his debut, at 18 years 10 days, also against England, at the Basin Reserve in 1997.

Southee, who comes from a farming family near Maungakaramea 25 minutes southwest of Whangārei, has played more tests against England (19) and snared more wickets against them (72) than any other nation.

The first test of the three-match series against England takes place from November 28 to December 2 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Southee captained the side to six test wins, six losses and two draws after taking over from Kane Williamson in 2022. He said last month the decision to step down as skipper was made in the best interests of the team.

“Captaining the Black Caps in a format that’s so special to me, has been an absolute honour and a privilege,” he said.

“I’ve always tried to put the team first throughout my career and I believe this decision is the best for the team. I believe the way I can best serve the team moving forward is focusing on my performances on the field and getting back to my best, to continue taking wickets and helping New Zealand win test matches.

“I will, as I’ve always done, continue to support my teammates, especially the exciting young bowlers making their way on the international stage. I wish Tom all the best in the role and he knows I’ll be there to support him on his journey, as he has done for me over the years.”

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said Southee’s record speaks for itself, but it was his impact on winning games for New Zealand that shouldn’t be underestimated.

“Tim’s durability and resilience has been outstanding,” Stead said.

“He’s an incredibly tough competitor who gets himself up for big occasions and is rarely injured.

“Tim cares deeply about the team, its reputation and performances, and he will be missed within the Black Caps environment.

“He now deserves some time with his family and I’m sure he will reflect very positively in years to come about his impact and achievements in the game.”

Tim Southee statistics

  • 770 wickets in all internationals – the most by any New Zealander, next best is Daniel Vettori (696).
  • 385 international test wickets in red/pink ball games and 385 international white-ball wickets.
  • Only player in the world to claim more than 300 test wickets, 200 ODI wickets and 100 T20I wickets.
  • One of only four players in the world to play 100-plus internationals in all three formats.
  • One of only six New Zealanders to play 100 test matches.
  • 46 times on the winning side for NZ in tests – the most by any player.
  • Most wickets for NZ in test victories, 207 wickets at 22 average, including at least one wicket in every test that NZ won.
  • 164 T20I wickets, the most in world cricket
  • 83 catches in tests and 192 in all internationals – fifth on both lists for New Zealand fielders.
  • 391 international appearances for NZ is fifth on the list.
  • The best figures for NZ in ODIs, 7-33 v England at Wellington, 2015.
  • The best figures for NZ in T20Is, 5-18 v Pakistan at Auckland, 2010.
  • Only New Zealander to take two T20I hat-tricks.
  • 96 sixes in test cricket – the sixth most of any player in the world.
  • Claimed 5 for 55 and scored 77 off 40 balls on test debut v England at Napier 2007-08. His nine sixes in the second innings is a record for any player on test debut.
