For Williamson, who is also without a NZ Cricket contract, Southee’s departure is another sign of the times.

Of the players to have been part of the Black Caps when Williamson made his debut in 2010, Southee is the only one still actively playing for New Zealand. Come the end of the series in December, Williamson will be alone in that regard.

At 34, and with injuries seeming to have become more and more prevalent, Williamson would be forgiven for making a similar call.

But while - publicly - no decision has been announced by the former captain, Williamson concedes his career has more yesterdays than tomorrows.

“My mortality?” Williamson joked. “That’s life, isn’t it? You do realise you’re closer to the end than the start.

“It’s [about] navigating those periods, because you feel slightly different when you play your first game than you do your 100th.

Kane Williamson in action against South Africa at Bay Oval. Photo / Photosport

“There’s different levels of excitement, your life changes a little bit - whether that’s with family, extra dogs or whatever you’re into.

“The picture does take a different shape, your motivation does adjust.”

Fourteen years on from his first appearance for the Black Caps, Williamson has without question become one of the greatest to play the game.

With 8881 test runs and 32 centuries, he owns every conceivable batting record for New Zealand, overtaking the likes of Taylor, Stephen Fleming and Martin Crowe along the way.

And despite the lure of franchise cricket, signing to play for Durban’s Super Giants in South Africa’s SA20 league, Williamson has indicated he wants to keep playing test cricket.

With Southee’s career coming to an end, it does open up the chance for Williamson to snatch another record. No New Zealander has won more tests than Southee’s 46, although Williamson is in hot pursuit with 43.

And given the nature of cricket in 2024, where short-form is prioritised by nations outside of England, Australia and India, it is unlikely that Williamson or Southee’s feat will ever be passed.

Southee’s retirement does bring to an end a playing relationship with Williamson that extends into two decades. From New Zealand under-19s, to Northern Districts, and the Black Caps, the pair have been teammates at close to every level conceivable. Earlier this year, the pair both took the field together, as they shared the milestone of reaching 100 tests, in the same game.

And of Williamson’s 102 tests played - so far - 85 of them have come with Southee in the same XI. But with Southee’s exit now imminent, Williamson says he’s happy for his longtime friend.

“There’s sadness, but excitement as well for Tim. The end of your time in a sporting professional environment is scary.

Tim Southee congratulates Kane Williamson at the close of play. Photo / Getty Images

“But there’s so much more to come, that’s what him and others need to hold onto. There’s a lot out there.

“We’ve been involved in something for a long time. There’s a lot of skill sets for someone like Tim.

“I’m sure he’s looking forward to that, and spending a bit of time at home for a period and making some of those decisions over the next few months.”

This week, as he bids to return from a groin injury in order to gain match fitness to face England, Williamson will turn out in the Plunket Shield for the first time since 2018.

While his selection was never going to be in doubt, playing for Northern Districts will give Williamson the right of reply to Will Young, who has done everything he can to usurp him at No 3 in the New Zealand batting order.

As Williamson, by his own admission, watched every ball of the Black Caps 3-0 test series triumph in India, Young was putting in a man-of-the-series display. In three tests, the 31-year-old managed 244 runs at an average of just below 49.

However, given New Zealand’s want for a five-bowler attack, Young is unlikely to feature against England, unless coach Gary Stead diverts from Williamson at first drop.

While Williamson concedes selection calls are beyond him, now that he’s no longer captain, the efforts in India have still given him reason to want to continue in this Black Caps side.

“Will was phenomenal,” he said. “He batted with real control in tough conditions, which was outstanding and reflected in becoming player of the series.

“There were so many contributions from guys, which is what it’s all about. It was in some ways the best part to watch.

“The results were brilliant, but I suppose I’ve been there for a number of years, to watch guys continue to go out there and grab it with both hands and commit to that greater goal as a team was really enjoyable to see.”

Alex Powell is an online sports editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.