Kane Williamson in action during the Sri Lanka tour. Photo / Sri Lanka Cricket

Kane Williamson will not travel to India for the third test in Mumbai to ensure he is fit for the upcoming three-test series against England.

The former skipper missed his side’s eight-wicket win in Bengaluru and the 113-run triumph in Pune as he continued rehabilitation from a groin injury suffered during last month’s 2-0 series defeat in Sri Lanka.

With India already vanquished ahead of the final test, Williamson will remain in New Zealand with the aim of being fit for the first England test starting at Hagley Oval on November 28.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said Williamson had made good progress, but the cautious approach would give him time to be fully fit for the England series.

“Kane continues to show good signs, but isn’t quite ready to jump on a plane and join us,” said Stead. “While things are looking promising, we think the best course of action is for him to stay in New Zealand and focus on the final part of his rehabilitation so he’ll be good to go for England.