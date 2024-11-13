All up, Blundell hasn’t reached triple figures since February 2023, when he made 138 against England at Bay Oval.

But for Stead, who has achieved multiple successes as Black Caps coach through loyalty to his core players, the axe won’t fall on his first-choice gloveman any time soon.

“Tom Blundell, whilst he’s had a lean run with the bat recently, played a couple of very nice innings in Asia, in tough conditions where a lot of people struggled,” the coach explained.

“Tom has been our guy for a while. I’m sure we’ll keep locking him in in the near future.

“We have a lot of faith and trust in him, and still believe he’s the best keeper in New Zealand.”

Given the balance of the Black Caps’ test side, one option could be to move Blundell down to No 7, where his average jumps up to a sublime 80.71, and shoehorn Will Young into the middle order, at a time when the 31-year-old’s spot isn’t guaranteed, despite being named man of the series against India.

Otherwise, Glenn Phillips could also be a straight swap, given he boasts a superior first-class batting average – 40.56 to 35.81 – to Blundell.

In part, Blundell’s run as first-choice wicketkeeper has come with no real challengers to his position in test cricket. While the likes of Tim Seifert, Dane Cleaver and even Phillips have all been trialled in white-ball cricket, none have been needed in the longest format.

However, with a heavily rotated Black Caps side currently in Sri Lanka for two T20s and three ODIs, Canterbury youngster Mitch Hay has been given his maiden call-up and chance to show his wares.

Tom Blundell sweeps against India. Photo / Photosport

On Monday (NZT), as the Black Caps salvaged a 1-1 series draw thanks to a Lockie Ferguson hat-trick, Hay quietly set a record to become the first player to take six dismissals in a single game, with five catches and a stumping.

And even though Hay only returned three runs from two innings, including a duck on debut, his record with the bat in the domestic Plunket Shield makes for healthy reading.

Admittedly from a small sample size of just 19 matches and 31 innings, Hay has 1244 runs at an average of just over 46, including one century and 10 fifties from the lower order.

But in the wake of the 24-year-old’s first outings for his country, Stead likes what he sees.

“He kept very, very well,” Stead said of Hay. “He had a great game, took a couple of great catches off Lockie Ferguson, diving each way.

“I couldn’t ask more of him. I know Mitch wants to score more runs, and that’s part of his role here as well.

“But lots of people come to this part of the world and don’t perform immediately. But as long as he’s banking those experiences and understanding how he can keep getting better, that’s the main thing.”

As for the trade-off between Blundell and Hay – if selectors see fit to compare the two – Stead admits performances in the Sri Lanka series will have much sway in determining who wears the gloves when the England series begins later this month.

However, with a Champions Trophy scheduled to be played in Pakistan at the start of 2025, there is still plenty up for grabs for Hay and the other new faces currently in Sri Lanka.

“It’s a different format,” Stead continued. “But we’re always interested in how players who haven’t been at this level do perform, and how their skillsets marry up.

“There’s always a selection conundrum when you select new guys, and want them to perform immediately.

“That’s what we’re hoping for, it’s what we’ve had in the past. But we’re certainly looking forward to continuing to see how these guys are going.”

The ODI series between the Black Caps and Sri Lanka begins on Wednesday, while the squad to face England in three tests will be named later this week.

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.