Since the retirement of B.J. Watling in 2021, Blundell has had an uninterrupted run as New Zealand’s first-choice wicketkeeper in the purest format.
In 37 tests, the 34-year-old has scored 1925 runs at an average of 33.37 and scored four centuries. However, that batting average was at times closer to 40 and even saw Blundell average 58.54 in the calendar year of 2022.
And although his 41 runs proved vital in New Zealand’s 113-run victory over India in Pune – which gave the Black Caps an unassailable 2-0 series lead – a batting average of 16.86 for a player who occupies No 6 in the order is a clear weak link in the New Zealand side.
“Tom has been our guy for a while. I’m sure we’ll keep locking him in in the near future.
“We have a lot of faith and trust in him, and still believe he’s the best keeper in New Zealand.”
Given the balance of the Black Caps’ test side, one option could be to move Blundell down to No 7, where his average jumps up to a sublime 80.71, and shoehorn Will Young into the middle order, at a time when the 31-year-old’s spot isn’t guaranteed, despite being named man of the series against India.
Otherwise, Glenn Phillips could also be a straight swap, given he boasts a superior first-class batting average – 40.56 to 35.81 – to Blundell.
In part, Blundell’s run as first-choice wicketkeeper has come with no real challengers to his position in test cricket. While the likes of Tim Seifert, Dane Cleaver and even Phillips have all been trialled in white-ball cricket, none have been needed in the longest format.
On Monday (NZT), as the Black Caps salvaged a 1-1 series draw thanks to a Lockie Ferguson hat-trick, Hay quietly set a record to become the first player to take six dismissals in a single game, with five catches and a stumping.
And even though Hay only returned three runs from two innings, including a duck on debut, his record with the bat in the domestic Plunket Shield makes for healthy reading.
Admittedly from a small sample size of just 19 matches and 31 innings, Hay has 1244 runs at an average of just over 46, including one century and 10 fifties from the lower order.
But in the wake of the 24-year-old’s first outings for his country, Stead likes what he sees.
“He kept very, very well,” Stead said of Hay. “He had a great game, took a couple of great catches off Lockie Ferguson, diving each way.
“I couldn’t ask more of him. I know Mitch wants to score more runs, and that’s part of his role here as well.
“But lots of people come to this part of the world and don’t perform immediately. But as long as he’s banking those experiences and understanding how he can keep getting better, that’s the main thing.”
As for the trade-off between Blundell and Hay – if selectors see fit to compare the two – Stead admits performances in the Sri Lanka series will have much sway in determining who wears the gloves when the England series begins later this month.
However, with a Champions Trophy scheduled to be played in Pakistan at the start of 2025, there is still plenty up for grabs for Hay and the other new faces currently in Sri Lanka.
“It’s a different format,” Stead continued. “But we’re always interested in how players who haven’t been at this level do perform, and how their skillsets marry up.