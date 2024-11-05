The 31-year-old batsman scored 244 runs across the three tests, leading New Zealand home in a nervy chase in the first test, and then scoring back-to-back fifties on a bunsen burner in Mumbai as the Black Caps notched an unimaginable whitewash.

“Having won 3-0, never in a million years would [we] have dreamt of coming over here and winning every game,” Young said.

“Winning one game is a massive achievement and once we did that we took the confidence from that into the second game and thought, whatever they can throw at us, we can compete with these guys.”

Young said once the Black Caps got a taste of victory in the first test, they went up a gear in the second, before heading to Mumbai, where Young stepped up along with fellow Hawke’s Bay Black Cap Ajaz Patel.

“Coming to Mumbai, it was a bit strange with the series being won, but there was that extra little thing, the chance for something pretty remarkable, and we’re over the moon with it.

“Some of the guys in the group were part of the World Test Championship as well and beating India in that one-off final was obviously incredible, but to do it three times in a row and in their own conditions might even trump that.”

With so many significant performances throughout the series from his teammates, Young said he was surprised at his individual accolade.

“I felt a little bit shocked when I was first told, as there were so many contributions from both teams, but I guess that award reflects that consistency and I’m really proud of that.”

Instead of coming straight home, Young now flies with some of his teammates to Sri Lanka for some white ball action, with two T20s and three ODIs taking place between November 10-19.

From there, a three-Test series at home to England beckons, starting in Christchurch on November 28. But with Williamson likely to be fit again, it’s again by no means certain that Young will play.

“There’s no doubt that being in and out of the side has its challenges,” Young said.

“But I was just really happy to be able to get that opportunity in the first Test and I didn’t feel like I had big shoes to fill, I was excited to go out there and show what I could do. I wanted to make the most of each and every opportunity as they came.”