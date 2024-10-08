The Black Caps have lost their last four tests, with a tour of India to come. Video / Cameron Pitney

Kane Williamson is under an injury cloud for the Black Caps’ three-test tour of India, and will depart New Zealand later than the rest of the travelling squad.

The 34-year-old suffered a groin strain during New Zealand’s 0-2 series loss in Sri Lanka, and the Black Caps admit the former captain’s participation could be limited.

“The advice we’ve received is that the best course of action is for Kane to rest and rehabilitate now rather than risk aggravating the injury,” said selector Sam Wells.

“We’re hopeful that if the rehabilitation goes to plan Kane will be available for the latter part of the tour.

“While it’s obviously disappointing to not have Kane available from the start of the tour, it provides an opportunity for someone else to play a role in an important series.”