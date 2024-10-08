Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Cricket / Black Caps

Black Caps v India: Kane Williamson under injury cloud for three-test series, Mark Chapman named as cover

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
The Black Caps have lost their last four tests, with a tour of India to come. Video / Cameron Pitney

Kane Williamson is under an injury cloud for the Black Caps’ three-test tour of India, and will depart New Zealand later than the rest of the travelling squad.

The 34-year-old suffered a groin strain during New Zealand’s 0-2 series loss in Sri Lanka, and the Black Caps admit the former captain’s participation could be limited.

“The advice we’ve received is that the best course of action is for Kane to rest and rehabilitate now rather than risk aggravating the injury,” said selector Sam Wells.

“We’re hopeful that if the rehabilitation goes to plan Kane will be available for the latter part of the tour.

“While it’s obviously disappointing to not have Kane available from the start of the tour, it provides an opportunity for someone else to play a role in an important series.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Will Young looms as the likeliest option to cover for Williamson at No 3 in the batting order, while Mark Chapman could also make his test debut after being named as cover.

While yet to play a test, Chapman has played 44 first class matches for both Auckland and New Zealand ‘A’. The left-hander averages a healthy 42.81, with six centuries.

“We believe Mark is one of our best players of spin and has a proven track-record in the sub-continent,” Wells added.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Mark has displayed an ability to play spin proactively in the international arena, and combined with his excellent first-class record, we see him as someone who can succeed in the type of conditions we expect to encounter in India.”

Elsewhere, Michael Bracewell has been named for the first test only, and will return home for the birth of his second child.

Ish Sodhi will cover for the second and third tests, and is the sole wrist-spinner in the group.

Sodhi hasn’t played a test since the end of 2023, when he was part of the New Zealand side that lost to Bangladesh by 150 runs in Sylhet. Sodhi was dropped for the second test, which New Zealand won to level the two-match series at 1-1.

As expected, Tim Southee has been named to travel, after standing down from the captaincy earlier this month, and replaced by Tom Latham.

Black Caps squad: Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell (1st test only), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi (2nd and 3rd tests), Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Black Caps schedule

1st test: October 16-20, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

2nd test: October 24-28, MCA Stadium, Pune

3rd test: November 1-5, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Black Caps

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Black Caps