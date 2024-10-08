Will Young looms as the likeliest option to cover for Williamson at No 3 in the batting order, while Mark Chapman could also make his test debut after being named as cover.
While yet to play a test, Chapman has played 44 first class matches for both Auckland and New Zealand ‘A’. The left-hander averages a healthy 42.81, with six centuries.
“We believe Mark is one of our best players of spin and has a proven track-record in the sub-continent,” Wells added.
“Mark has displayed an ability to play spin proactively in the international arena, and combined with his excellent first-class record, we see him as someone who can succeed in the type of conditions we expect to encounter in India.”
Elsewhere, Michael Bracewell has been named for the first test only, and will return home for the birth of his second child.
Ish Sodhi will cover for the second and third tests, and is the sole wrist-spinner in the group.
Sodhi hasn’t played a test since the end of 2023, when he was part of the New Zealand side that lost to Bangladesh by 150 runs in Sylhet. Sodhi was dropped for the second test, which New Zealand won to level the two-match series at 1-1.
As expected, Tim Southee has been named to travel, after standing down from the captaincy earlier this month, and replaced by Tom Latham.
Black Caps squad: Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell (1st test only), Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi (2nd and 3rd tests), Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young
Black Caps schedule
1st test: October 16-20, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
2nd test: October 24-28, MCA Stadium, Pune
3rd test: November 1-5, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai