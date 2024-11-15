The 35-year-old’s final test series will double as a first for fellow right-arm seamer Nathan Smith, the pair likely bowling alongside each other in the opening match at Hagley Oval beginning on November 28.

Depending on how those five days unfold against Brendon McCullum’s side, however, Smith could complicate his new teammate’s plans for a fitting retirement tour.

Nothing is guaranteed, Southee acknowledges, and a seam quartet may become three as the series progresses. As the Black Caps chase a sweep they need to reach the World Test Championship final, there is no room for sentiment.

Southee declared himself available were his team to qualify for that showpiece, a chance to replicate the pinnacle of his career too tempting to dismiss. But he must know – hence the decision to step away – any late bid to book a ticket to Lord’s will be spearheaded by his seam teammates.

Kane Williamson and Tim Southee celebrate World Test Championship success in 2021. Photo / Photosport

Matt Henry will lead the attack at Hagley Oval and for the foreseeable future. Will O’Rourke will be itching for another opportunity to bowl on green pitches, having collected wickets in clumps whenever conditions were favourable.

And Smith – last season’s leading wicket-taker in the Plunket Shield – has the ability to ensure the transition from New Zealand’s second-leading wicket-taker will be as seamless as possible.

Recent form suggests Southee is likelier to attain one last milestone with the bat than the ball, heading into the England series with 96 sixes and 385 wickets.

The Black Caps’ historic sweep in India made it 10 straight tests in which Southee failed to take more than two wickets in a match, though he felt good through his 29 overs and on three occasions claimed pivotal scalps.

An omission from the third test was Southee’s first since before the World Test Championship (WTC) final in 2021, further evidence retirement neared after ceding the captaincy following a luckless tour to Sri Lanka.

Now, he will hope for a farewell bow in the city he calls home, a trip to Seddon Park following the second test at the Basin Reserve.

“A tough decision but I think it’s the right one,” Southee said. “It’s one last chance at three grounds that have been pretty good to me and places I’ve really loved playing at.”

The Basin Reserve has been kind to Smith, too, since he shifted to Wellington from Otago in 2021. The 26-year-old averages 25.9 with the ball and 27 with the bat in first-class cricket, making for an appealing prospect at No 8 in the first test in Christchurch.

Nathan Smith in action for Wellington. Photo / Photosport

Then, when the series shifts to two grounds that took a turn last summer, Mitchell Santner will join the squad and contest that spot in his first red-ball action since snaring 13 wickets in the second test against India.

That’s when the selection picture becomes unclear for Southee. But the departing great is at least certain the seam-bowling stocks – including also the injured Kyle Jamieson and Ben Sears – will remain robust in his absence.

“Nathan’s had a tremendous couple of years in domestic cricket – a very skilful player not only with the ball,” Southee said. “I’m sure he’ll have a long career at the highest level.

“We’ve got some promising young bowlers coming through who I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working alongside, and hopefully I’ve taught them a thing or two along the way.

“That’s been a pleasure and it’s their time now to keep driving this team forward.”

Black Caps test squad to play England:

Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips. Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner (second and third tests), Nathan Smith, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

