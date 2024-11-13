Live updates of the opening ODI between the Black Caps and Sri Lanka.

New Zealand paceman Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the one-day international series against Sri Lanka after suffering a calf strain in the second Twenty20 match against the same opponents.

Ferguson was struck down with the injury soon after becoming his nation’s sixth bowler to take a T20 hat-trick as New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by five runs in Dambulla on Sunday to split the series 1-1.

The paceman was named man of the match after taking 3-7 off two overs to help dismiss the home side for just 103, after the Kiwis had been skittled for 108.

The team said he would return to New Zealand for scans and rehab, scratching him from the three-match ODI series starting in Dambulla on Wednesday.

“We’re gutted for Lockie,” New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said in a statement on Tuesday.

“He showed in the space of just two overs what an asset he is with the ball and he’s also brought a lot of leadership to this group, so he’ll be a big miss heading into an important ODI series for us.”

Adam Milne will replace Ferguson in the squad.

“Adam is a like-for-like replacement who brings genuine pace and plenty of international experience, so we’re looking forward to welcoming him into the group,” Stead said.



