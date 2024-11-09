Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Cricket / Black Caps
Updated

Black Caps v Sri Lanka result: Second-string New Zealand fall to defeat in Twenty20 series opener

Alex Powell
By
Online Sports Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
Michael Bracewell in New Zealand's T20 defeat to Sri Lanka. Photo / Photosport

Michael Bracewell in New Zealand's T20 defeat to Sri Lanka. Photo / Photosport

A heavily rotated Black Caps side have fallen to defeat in their Twenty20 series opener against Sri Lanka, beaten by four-wickets in Dambulla.

With a host of key players at home in New Zealand to prepare for this month’s three-test series against England, the Mitchell Santner-led Black Caps could only muster 135 with the bat, before the hosts walked down the total with an over to spare.

Set 136 for victory, the hosts were also made to work for their victory, as captain Charith Asalanka added a game-high 35 not out to guide Sri Lanka home after his side fell to 87/5 in reply.

Despite the nature of the loss, though, there was still a shining light in bowling all-rounder Zak Foulkes, who top-scored with 27 not out, before taking 3/20 with the ball to underline his credentials as a player the Black Caps can build around.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, the Black Caps were quickly in trouble, and lost their top three inside the powerplay.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Having been named man-of-the-series in New Zealand’s 3-0 whitewash against India, Will Young added just 19 from 19 balls, as his teammates fell around him.

Regular strikes from Sri Lanka meant the Black Caps’ highest partnership was 39 runs, coming from Foulkes and Ish Sodhi (10).

Despite Santner striking in his first over, removing Kusal Mendis LBW for a duck, the Black Caps were always going to struggle to defend their under-par total.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Stands of 40 runs between Pathum Nissanka (19) and Kusal Perera (23) and 38 between Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga (22) chipped away at the bulk of the target, as New Zealand ultimately had too small a target to defend.

Backing up his 16-ball innings, though, Foulkes did stand out with the ball as well.

After bowling Nissanka at the start of his spell, Foulkes returned to remove Bhanuka Rajapaksa for four - and give debutant wicket-keeper Mitch Hay his first catch in international cricket - and Hasaranga, caught by Santner at midwicket.

However, despite a late scare when Hasaranga departed in the 18th over, Asalanka held his nerve, supported by a seven-ball 11 from Dunith Wellalage to guide the hosts home.

The second and final game of the series takes place at the same venue on Monday morning (NZ time).

New Zealand 135 all out (Foulkes 27 not out; Wellalage 3/20)

Sri Lanka 140/6 (Asalanka 35 not out; Foulkes 3/20)

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.


Save

Latest from Black Caps

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Black Caps