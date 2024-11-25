“That will create some selection headaches that Tom [Latham] and I will have to get our head around in the next day or two.
“Kane’s obviously a class player, one of the best in the world. He will be playing somewhere in the line-up.
“It’s just [about] how we manage to shape the rest of the team in the line-up.”
With that on board, then, the question will be where - if anywhere - could the Black Caps fit Young into their side?
Latham’s place as captain is under no threat at the top of the order, while partner Devon Conway returned to form against India with scores of 91 in Bengaluru and 76 in Pune.
Rachin Ravindra’s position at No 4 is safe, after he made 256 runs at an average of over 50 against India as well.
One position that could be available would be Daryl Mitchell’s spot at No 5, however the 33-year-old also scored a vital 82 runs in the third test in Mumbai, and is the Black Caps’ go-to at first slip.
Since he first played for the Black Caps in 2020, Young has filled the role of the spare batter, and slotted in wherever he’s needed. And regardless of whether he lines up against England, Stead didn’t hide his admiration for the 32-year-old.
“He’s a quality player,” he continued. “We select him in our squad because he is that.
“Whether he plays or not won’t change the fact that he is a quality player.”