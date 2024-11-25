In his first taste of competitive cricket, Williamson made 60 for Northern Districts in their Plunket Shield victory over Auckland last week, which has seen him cleared of any injury fears.

Now, though, as the Black Caps look to finalise their playing XI for the series opener, Stead confirmed that while Williamson is guaranteed to return at No 3, there are still selections to be made.

“It’s a nice problem to have,” Stead said. “Kane will come back into the side, he’s a superb player as we know.

“That will create some selection headaches that Tom [Latham] and I will have to get our head around in the next day or two.

“Kane’s obviously a class player, one of the best in the world. He will be playing somewhere in the line-up.

“It’s just [about] how we manage to shape the rest of the team in the line-up.”

With that on board, then, the question will be where - if anywhere - could the Black Caps fit Young into their side?

Latham’s place as captain is under no threat at the top of the order, while partner Devon Conway returned to form against India with scores of 91 in Bengaluru and 76 in Pune.

Will Young batting on day one of the third test. Photo / Photosport

Rachin Ravindra’s position at No 4 is safe, after he made 256 runs at an average of over 50 against India as well.

One position that could be available would be Daryl Mitchell’s spot at No 5, however the 33-year-old also scored a vital 82 runs in the third test in Mumbai, and is the Black Caps’ go-to at first slip.

Since he first played for the Black Caps in 2020, Young has filled the role of the spare batter, and slotted in wherever he’s needed. And regardless of whether he lines up against England, Stead didn’t hide his admiration for the 32-year-old.

“He’s a quality player,” he continued. “We select him in our squad because he is that.

“Whether he plays or not won’t change the fact that he is a quality player.”

Further complicating the selection quandary is the fact that Glenn Phillips’ inclusion has also been all but confirmed by Stead.

The 27-year-old has become a key cog in the side, batting at No 7 and providing useful overs of spin as an all-rounder.

And with Stead confirming four fast bowlers will play at Hagley Oval, Phillips looms as the frontline spinner.

“I don’t think Glenn Phillips will be left out. He’s been superb for us over a number of test matches.

“It’s the selection thing that I’m sure you guys want to know about. But I’ve got to sit down with Tom around, and work out how we shape it.”

Stead also outlined that the final place in the bowling attack will see one of Nathan Smith or Jacob Duffy make their debut come Thursday.

Alex Powell is an online sports editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.



