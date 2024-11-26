In that time, the likes of Doug Bracewell, Scott Kuggeleijn and even Kyle Jamieson have filled No 8 in the test batting order. But, for an assortment of reasons, none have stuck.

With a first-class batting average of just over 27 and a bowling average of just under 26, Smith is the next cab off the rank to fill that role.

While those numbers might not jump off the page, Smith’s last Plunket Shield campaign returned 33 wickets at 17.18, and 245 runs at 24.50 to be crowned New Zealand’s domestic player of the year.

After that, an injury-hit season in English County cricket for Worcestershire yielded a batting average of 30.57, and a bowling average of 21.14.

And should he win a first test cap on Thursday, Smith says he’s ready to go.

“It would be a really proud moment for me and the fam,” said Smith. “And a lot of people from north Otago and Ōamaru, to be fair.

“I’ve had a lot of support and nice messages over the last couple of months, with all the news that’s unfolded. It would be a really special moment for me and my family. Hopefully they’re not too loud on the banks.”

If and when Smith does get the nod, he and the Black Caps will hope it fares better than his first taste of international cricket earlier this month.

Nathan Smith celebrates a wicket for Wellington. Photo / Photosport

In a rain-ruined ODI series in Sri Lanka, Smith played two matches, picked up a sole wicket and scored nine runs. But while white-ball cricket is one thing, Smith asserts it’s red-ball cricket that’s his strongest suit.

What’s more, playing for Worcestershire over the last off-season has seen him come face to face with several England players he’d likely be up against in Christchurch.

“The red-ball format is the one I’ve had the most success in over the last few years,” he explained.

“I obviously had a nice stint away in England as well, and the form continued. So it’s the one I feel the most ready for.

“I’m just really excited to be here, and looking forward to the week ahead.

“I’ve bowled to most of those guys [England], whether it be in four-day or T20 cricket. Having that experience to fall back on at some point is going to be good.”

The Black Caps won’t be the only side to field a debutant, either.

England have already confirmed that injury to wicket-keeper Jordan Cox has forced a reshuffle of their playing XI.

Uncapped 21-year-old Jacob Bethell will debut at No 3, as Ollie Pope drops down the order to keep wicket.

But, Smith’s time playing in England means the players he’ll potentially be up against already know what he brings to the table.

“I’ve seen little bits of him, more in white-ball cricket,” said Joe Root. “He’s clearly a very skillful player.

“He’ll offer a lot with bat and ball, especially with the ball in hand. They’ll be just as excited as Jacob is for us.

“He’ll be wanting to take that opportunity.”

However, the Black Caps’ media strategy could also be a ruse to prepare England to face Smith, before a last-minute switch for Duffy.

At 30, Duffy would have been forced to earn his first test cap, following a golden generation of fast bowlers.

In 102 first-class matches, he’s secured an Otago record 299 wickets at an average of just over 32, and has already appeared for the Black Caps in ODI and T20 cricket.

However, Duffy’s first-class batting average of 12.99 – less than half of Smith’s – would leave Tim Southee or Matt Henry to fill the crucial spot at No 8.

For teammate Henry, whoever gets the nod for Hagley Oval will have earned it.

“Both have been brilliant for a long time now,” he said. “Not only here in New Zealand, but playing in different tournaments as well.

“Whichever direction they go, I’m very confident both of them would do really well.”

Black Caps (predicted): 1 Tom Latham (c), 2 Devon Conway, 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Rachin Ravindra, 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Tom Blundell (wk), 7 Glenn Phillips, 8 Nathan Smith, 9 Matt Henry, 10 Tim Southee, 11 Will O’Rourke

England (confirmed): 1 Zak Crawley, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Jacob Bethell, 4 Joe Root, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Ollie Pope (wk), 7 Ben Stokes (c), 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Gus Atkinson, 10 Brydon Carse, 11 Shoaib Bashir

The Alternative Commentary Collective is covering every home Black Caps this summer. Listen to live commentary here.

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.