And while the team is yet to be formally announced, Smith being put up for media duties on Tuesday was as sure a sign as any he’d won that selection race.
While uncapped in the longest format, Smith would be the player the Black Caps’ line-up has genuinely needed for a time.
At 26, Smith is arguably the most qualified player to fill the role of bowling all-rounder at No 8 in the batting order, a position that arguably hasn’t been held since Daniel Vettori’s retirement in 2015.
After that, an injury-hit season in English County cricket for Worcestershire yielded a batting average of 30.57, and a bowling average of 21.14.
And should he win a first test cap on Thursday, Smith says he’s ready to go.
“It would be a really proud moment for me and the fam,” said Smith. “And a lot of people from north Otago and Ōamaru, to be fair.
“I’ve had a lot of support and nice messages over the last couple of months, with all the news that’s unfolded. It would be a really special moment for me and my family. Hopefully they’re not too loud on the banks.”
If and when Smith does get the nod, he and the Black Caps will hope it fares better than his first taste of international cricket earlier this month.
In a rain-ruined ODI series in Sri Lanka, Smith played two matches, picked up a sole wicket and scored nine runs. But while white-ball cricket is one thing, Smith asserts it’s red-ball cricket that’s his strongest suit.
What’s more, playing for Worcestershire over the last off-season has seen him come face to face with several England players he’d likely be up against in Christchurch.
“The red-ball format is the one I’ve had the most success in over the last few years,” he explained.
“I obviously had a nice stint away in England as well, and the form continued. So it’s the one I feel the most ready for.
“I’m just really excited to be here, and looking forward to the week ahead.