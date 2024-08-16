After the match, players and staff had free time until the bus departure.

The Herald understands McKenzie made his way to LAX in an Uber, a trip of about 210km. For reference, Uber was today offering rides for the estimated two-and-a-half-hour journey for between US$241.67 ($403) for Uber X and as high as US$599.94 ($1002) for a Black SUV option.

After the San Diego match, McKenzie was named to start at first five-eighths for the next game, last weekend’s defeat to Argentina in Wellington, and for this weekend’s encounter at Eden Park. He has been Robertson’s preferred No 10 this season.

Last year, during the Rugby World Cup, Foster dropped Mark Tele’a for disciplinary reasons for reportedly breaching team curfew ahead of the quarter-final against Ireland. At the time, Foster said it wasn’t a major indiscretion but warranted punishment.

“He breached the protocol. It was nothing major but enough to keep him out of selection this week. We still love him. He’s trained well. It happens. It is what it is. For us, it’s pretty clean-cut. I don’t really want to talk about it any more. We’ve dealt with it as a team and moved on. We believe in what we stand for. It speaks volumes for the team that we’re willing to make that decision in this sort of week.”

In 2014, Aaron Cruden was dropped from the All Blacks squad for the away leg of the Rugby Championship after being late to meet the team at the airport for the flight to Argentina following a night out in Auckland. There was no team curfew but Hansen said Cruden had to understand there would be consequences.

“It’s certainly out of character and he’s disappointed as are we. It’s not what we stand for and it’s not what he stands for. I guess we all make mistakes and like our children – we love our children, but sometimes we don’t like their behaviour.

“The team is well aware that when we don’t get it right there is a consequence and he’s paid the price for that.

“As silly as it might sound, the adversary created by one of the players having a mistake – in this case, it’s Cruden – usually brings the group tighter and focuses really well. We’ve talked, we’ve now put it behind us and we’re getting on with it.”

Aaron Cruden missed the plane to Argentina for an All Blacks tour after a big night out drinking in Auckland. Photo / Christine Cornege

Hansen also brought the hammer down on Aaron Smith when the halfback breached team protocols in 2012, dropping him to the bench for a game.

However, not every breach draws punishment. During the 2011 Rugby World Cup, Israel Dagg and Cory Jane went out drinking in Takapuna three days before the quarter-final but neither was suspended. Dagg was injured at the time but Jane produced a blinder in the 33-10 quarter-final victory over Argentina at Eden Park.

Luke Kirkness is the sports planning editor for the NZ Herald. He’s an award-winning journalist who has also covered consumer affairs for the Herald and served as an assistant news director.