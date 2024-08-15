A hallmark of Scott Robertson’s Crusaders side was playing in the right areas of the park, trusting that if they piled on enough pressure in the opposition half, the points would come. At the moment, it’s hard to see what the game plan is, especially with a kicking strategy that isn’t putting the side in the right areas.

An observation ... It’s heartening to see that some innovation still exists in the current homogenised state of world rugby – the Springboks at lineout time last week with their split pods that set up their first try was something that should be applauded, so too Cheslin Kolbe throwing into lineouts. The predictable nature of world rugby, where there seems to be so little room on the park to genuinely attack, should be challenged at every opportunity.

An explanation ... Argentina beating the All Blacks is a feature of international rugby, not a bug. That of course doesn’t sit well with the All Blacks’ coaching staff and the side’s fans, but ultimately results like the one in Wellington (and the one in Christchurch, and the one in Parramatta) are for the betterment of the international game. For too long rugby has been too closed off in bringing new contenders through to dethrone the traditional power base.

A suggestion ... While it’s hard to suggest to New Zealanders they should embrace the idea of the All Blacks ever being beaten, Argentina moving closer to rugby’s top table is a good thing for a sport which has only ever had four nations win the men’s World Cup. The idea they could beat these teams illustrates precisely why they were admitted to the Rugby Championship in the first place.

Yes, there are several questions about the All Blacks that remain unanswered, but Argentina winning is good for the long-term health of rugby. For a time it looked like they might go backwards after the disestablishment of the Jaguares, but that no longer appears an issue.

A question ... Why as New Zealanders are we slow to dole out praise or accept new challengers to the system in rugby? Argentina are treated with kiddy gloves: not seen as a ticket drawcard, not given the respect they deserve.

Based on what we have seen in week one, Argentina look a damn sight better than the Wallabies. They’ve beaten the All Blacks much more regularly in recent years than our mates from across the Tasman. The world order of rugby is hard to change, but the New Zealand rugby community treating Argentina with more respect would be a start – as would going through the turnstiles at the ground.

