Specific improvements aside, the internal message from the All Blacks is clear. Players and coaches have been challenged to look in the mirror and summon the resolve to deliver an immediate response to their shocking loss to the Pumas.
There was no sense of outward panic as All Blacks assistant coach Scott Hansen and experienced prop Ofa Tu’ungafasi fronted on Monday following an honest review to discuss the blueprint to rectify their opening Rugby Championship defeat in Wellington.
The All Blacks, in their fifth outing under Scott Robertson, seek swift redemption at Eden Park in the rematch with the Pumas this weekend after a setback that left far-reaching questions hovering over the shaky new regime.
With what’s to come this year - two away assignments against the ominous world champion Springboks, and a brutal northern tour that features Europe’s leading rugby nations in Ireland, England and France, winning at home, at fortress Eden Park, is non-negotiable for the All Blacks.
“It starts with the coaches,” Hansen said of the post-defeat reflections. “When you look at performances like that with the synergy, the game itself, the performance wasn’t what you expect. You look at yourself as a coach and how did I help prepare the individual and set the team up. We’ve had those conversations as coaches and then we move into what does that look like for the player.
“This is a performance we need to correct around our intent and basically us as a team making our stamp on the game.”
Typically the All Blacks deliver statement performances following defeats. Two years ago, when they lost at home to the Pumas for the first time, the All Blacks responded with an emphatic 50-point win in Hamilton. That year they also lost to the Springboks in Mbombela before their upset triumph at Ellis Park the following week.
There are, however, no guarantees such history will repeat against Felipe Contepomi’s men.
“There should be a response because of what we go through during the week; the lessons, the adjustments,” Hansen said. “It could be attitude, it could be physicality, but it won’t just happen.
“A response and the lessons need to take us through the year. That needs to be the long-term response.”
On a personal note Hansen, the All Blacks defence coach, was bruised by the record 38 points conceded against the Pumas. While satisfied with their overall 89% tackle success, Hansen acknowledged the All Blacks were vulnerable from their nine turnovers and the Pumas counter-attack, where they pounced for two tries.
“You take those things personally and how do you correct it. We need to be far better than where we were,” Hansen said.
“When you talk about defence you’re talking about physicality and intensity and we weren’t far off there. Our tackle rate was as high as any test. When you’re playing Argentina it’s a different form of attack.
“Their tries came off the back of us not being set defensively. I was happy when we got set but we need to adjust to the transitional change and that’ll be our challenge.”
The failure to adjust to the Pumas’ deep kickoffs that pinned the All Blacks in the corners is another major focus. Hansen pointed to the ruck presentation and protection but improving the exit accuracy from the halfback-first five-eighth combination will be front of mind.
“There needs to be adjustment there. Once we got into Argentina’s half the facts show we applied pressure and came away with points. Our skillsets at times let us down with the execution so that will be our focus.”
While they stewed on the hurt and frustration, the All Blacks have reached the point where they must move forward to seize solutions. After eight years in the All Blacks, Tu’ungafasi is confident the same basic passing and late lineout throwing mistakes that cost the All Blacks dearly won’t resurface this weekend.
“A loss is never taken easy in this environment,” Tu’ungafasi said. “Over the weekend we spoke about looking inwards individually, looking in the mirror, and what we can do as players and that was the same message for the management. Coming into this week there is certainly a lot of edge in the team.
“You’re allowed to be frustrated. Coming into today it’s a new week and you can’t let that in now – that’s not going to help the way we prepare but it’s good to keep that in the back of your head for Saturday.
“The good thing is we’re playing the same team again this week so you guys will get to see then. I have no doubt we’ll be better this week.”