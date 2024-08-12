“This is a performance we need to correct around our intent and basically us as a team making our stamp on the game.”

All Blacks assistant coach Scott Hansen, head coach Scott Robertson and assistant coach Leon MacDonald before kick-off against Argentina. Photo / Photosport

Typically the All Blacks deliver statement performances following defeats. Two years ago, when they lost at home to the Pumas for the first time, the All Blacks responded with an emphatic 50-point win in Hamilton. That year they also lost to the Springboks in Mbombela before their upset triumph at Ellis Park the following week.

There are, however, no guarantees such history will repeat against Felipe Contepomi’s men.

“There should be a response because of what we go through during the week; the lessons, the adjustments,” Hansen said. “It could be attitude, it could be physicality, but it won’t just happen.

“A response and the lessons need to take us through the year. That needs to be the long-term response.”

On a personal note Hansen, the All Blacks defence coach, was bruised by the record 38 points conceded against the Pumas. While satisfied with their overall 89% tackle success, Hansen acknowledged the All Blacks were vulnerable from their nine turnovers and the Pumas counter-attack, where they pounced for two tries.

“You take those things personally and how do you correct it. We need to be far better than where we were,” Hansen said.

“When you talk about defence you’re talking about physicality and intensity and we weren’t far off there. Our tackle rate was as high as any test. When you’re playing Argentina it’s a different form of attack.

“Their tries came off the back of us not being set defensively. I was happy when we got set but we need to adjust to the transitional change and that’ll be our challenge.”

Sevu Reece offloads in a tackle. Photo / Photosport

The failure to adjust to the Pumas’ deep kickoffs that pinned the All Blacks in the corners is another major focus. Hansen pointed to the ruck presentation and protection but improving the exit accuracy from the halfback-first five-eighth combination will be front of mind.

“There needs to be adjustment there. Once we got into Argentina’s half the facts show we applied pressure and came away with points. Our skillsets at times let us down with the execution so that will be our focus.”

While they stewed on the hurt and frustration, the All Blacks have reached the point where they must move forward to seize solutions. After eight years in the All Blacks, Tu’ungafasi is confident the same basic passing and late lineout throwing mistakes that cost the All Blacks dearly won’t resurface this weekend.

“A loss is never taken easy in this environment,” Tu’ungafasi said. “Over the weekend we spoke about looking inwards individually, looking in the mirror, and what we can do as players and that was the same message for the management. Coming into this week there is certainly a lot of edge in the team.

“You’re allowed to be frustrated. Coming into today it’s a new week and you can’t let that in now – that’s not going to help the way we prepare but it’s good to keep that in the back of your head for Saturday.

“The good thing is we’re playing the same team again this week so you guys will get to see then. I have no doubt we’ll be better this week.”

Liam Napier has been a sports journalist since 2010, and his work has taken him to World Cups in rugby, netball and cricket, boxing world title fights and Commonwealth Games.



