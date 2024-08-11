McKenzie had a hand in two first-half tries from the All Blacks and he kicked six from seven, missing one penalty, but after receiving a wild pass from Ardie Savea, he followed suit to hand the Pumas the platform for their match-winning strike-through former captain Agustin Creevy.

“Damian has some ‘helluva’ moments, doesn’t he? He had some class touches with the chip kick and his short passing game is really good,” Robertson said. “He’ll grow as a game manager. That’s the biggest area. You’ve got to back him. He’s learning along the way.”

Anton Lienert-Brown, promoted to start over Rieko Ioane in the biggest selection call last week, carried strongly from centre but, following a breakdown turnover, he was skinned in the midfield for the Pumas’ opening try.

“Anton was strong; he made a couple of good line breaks. Defensively, he was good,” Robertson said. “He was solid.”

Caleb Clarke leads the list of potential changes for the All Blacks. The Blues wing is in compelling form after a hat-trick in the Super Rugby final and, in his only appearance of this test season, a try in the All Blacks’ romp over Fiji in San Diego.

After not getting the desired improvements from last month’s three tests to their Rugby Championship opener, Robertson pinpointed the All Blacks’ kick-heavy strategy and their sloppy work under the high ball as frustrating areas in need of attention but after functioning flawlessly, the lineout capitulation in the closing stages is another concern.

Sevu Reece gifted the Pumas their second try after a tap back. Reece has struggled to impose his presence since his first start against England, which should pave the way for Clarke’s aerial abilities to be harnessed as the All Blacks seek a response this week.

“Not as a group, no, with that performance. I’m not going to smooth that over,” Robertson said of lacking improvement. “We did some really good stuff against England around the kicking game and the contestable high ball battle. We didn’t do that part of it last night and it cost us in the end.

“The tap-back ball and unstructured stuff we fed them, that’s the part that hurts. They took those opportunities and managed the clock in the last 10 minutes, so well done to Pablo and his crew.”

Sevu Reece offloads the ball while being tackled. Photo / Photosport

Cortez Ratima’s speed from the base must be pushing hard for a start at halfback after TJ Perenara was twice charged with attempted box kicks after the All Blacks were pinned deep from the Pumas’ long kickoffs.

Jordan delivered notable impact in his 30-minute cameo, too. In combination with Barrett and McKenzie, Jordan successfully targeted the Pumas’ tiring defenders from inside balls around the fringes. While the All Blacks have stated they view Jordan as a fullback first, he could be promoted to start on the other wing.

The loose forward mix, which other than Ardie Savea continues to lack consistent, dynamic ball-carrying punch, also needs to be reassessed.

Robertson will, though, be weary of being too reactionary by making sweeping changes. As the spotlight shines on his ability to swiftly amend his first black mark as head coach, Robertson must tread the delicate fine line between accountability and faith.

“The first thing you need to do is be honest with each other,” Robertson said. “Once we’re honest, we’ll appear with a real clear focus for what’s required this week. We know how much is at stake this weekend.”

“I’ll come in fair and honest but also get excited about the opportunity this week. It’s straight back into it at a ground we love.

“It’s important you dust yourself off pretty quickly. If I’m gloomy at all, it will go on the rest of the group. The boys will understand the measure of the week that’s in front of us, but I’ll frame it in my way and make sure we have the right energy to move forward.”

