Argentina won 3

Draws 1

It will be Argentina’s second clash at Eden Park, their only other match there being the 2011 Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat to the All Blacks.

All Blacks v Argentina lineups

All Blacks

15. Beauden Barrett, 14. Will Jordan, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. Jordie Barrett, 11. Caleb Clarke, 10. Damian McKenzie, 9. TJ Perenara, 8. Ardie Savea (c), 7. Dalton Papali’i, 6. Ethan Blackadder, 5. Sam Darry, 4. Tupou Vaa’i, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Tamaiti Williams

Reserves: 16. Asafo Aumua, 17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18. Fletcher Newell, 19. Josh Lord, 20. Sam Cane, 21. Cortez Ratima, 22. Anton Lienert-Brown, 23. Mark Tele’a.

Argentina

To be announced

All Blacks v Argentina referee

Italian Andrea Piardi is the man in charge, the first time he will be in the middle of an All Blacks match. Inexperienced at the top tier his biggest match to date was the Six Nations clash between Ireland and Wales earlier this year. The 31-year-old is a regular referee in the United Rugby Championship.

All Blacks v Argentina expert predictions

Liam Napier - All Blacks 1-12

Elliott Smith - All Blacks 1-12

Clay Wilson - All Blacks 13+

Alex Powell - All Blacks 1-12

Bonnie Jansen - All Blacks 13+

Elijah Fa’afiu - All Blacks 1-12

All Blacks v Argentina - When was the last time All Blacks lost at Eden Park

The All Blacks have gone 49 test matches unbeaten at Eden Park, with two draws sprinkled in amongst 47 victories since France defeated Sean Fitzpatrick’s side on July 3, 1994.

Over the past 30 years, South Africa, Canada, Australia, Scotland, England, Ireland, the British and Irish Lions, France, Tonga, Argentina, Wales and Samoa have all tried and couldn’t get the win. The Wallabies have failed 22 times.

Weather forecast for All Blacks v Argentina

Expect a wet one at Eden Park on Saturday. According to Weather Watch, there is an 81% chance of rain at kickoff, with rain expected throughout most of the day.

All Blacks v Argentina TAB odds

All Blacks: $1.17 Draw: $21 Argentina: $4.60

All Blacks v Argentina How to follow the action

For live commentary of All Blacks v Argentina join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio.

You can watch the game on Sky Sport 1 and live streaming on Sky Sport Now; an alternative commentary option from the Alternative Commentary Collective is available on iHeartRadio, Hauraki and Sky Sport 9.

You can also find live updates at nzherald.co.nz.







