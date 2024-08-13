The All Blacks won their first 14 lineouts against the Pumas, with Darry, Ethan Blackadder, Ardie Savea and Vaa’i all successful targets.

Asafo Aumua’s introduction off the bench to replace starting hooking Codie Taylor in the final quarter coincided with the All Blacks losing two crucial throws to once again shine a spotlight on this area when it matters most.

Darry is, however, confident the All Blacks will amend their lack of composure in the closing stages this weekend.

“We’ve got to own our mistakes. We had a really good review to focus on a few things we need to improve and a few things we did really well. That’s on everyone,” Darry said. “Everyone has to have a look in the mirror, how they turned up for the game and how we can be better.

“We’re really excited about the opportunity, back at Eden Park against a quality Argentina team. It’s a great test for us to see what we’re made of.

“It’s not throwing the baby out with the bathwater. We still know what works for us and we’ve got to stick to that. We’ve got a few things within that we can tweak and do better.

“Tupou Vaa’i and Codie did an awesome job with the lineout. There’s a wee bit of stuff on our clarity late in the game which we’ve touched on but as a whole, the lineout functioned well.”

Defensively, the All Blacks conceded a soft try from a deceptive Pumas lineout variation which involved the back jumper being lifted with a simultaneous drive at the front to score and snatch the lead for the first time straight after halftime.

“We had a look at that,” Darry noted. “That’s an area we pride ourselves in and they dented us there so we’ll rectify it on Saturday.”

Darry is relishing his elevation to the test scene. Not included in the All Blacks’ original July squad, he was promoted, after an injury setback to Tuipulotu, for his debut off the bench against Fiji in San Diego.

With Barrett then ruled out for the two tests against Argentina due to a finger injury, Darry’s ball-winning ability gained further importance with his maiden start against the Pumas, which featured his first test try after latching on to Beauden Barrett’s centre field kick.

“It’s been everything I expected and better. The first loss in the weekend, so that one really hurt. We know how much this team means to New Zealand and how much they’re backing us all. To feel like we let them down really hurt but it’s otherwise been an awesome experience.”

While Darry is on something of borrowed time, with Barrett and Tuipulotu set to return for the two tests in South Africa that follow this weekend, he’s determined to leave a lasting impression to further state his case.

“The level of depth and talent in and out of the squad in New Zealand is incredible. That helps elevate everyone’s game. It’s been unfortunate for others but fortunate for me with injuries to get my chance. I’ve got to make sure I do the jersey justice and uphold that level.

“Once you get a taste of this environment, it’s addictive. You want to get straight back into it.”

After shining for the championship-winning Blues this season, the 24-year-old’s greatest challenge has been grasping the more complex All Blacks blueprint – not that you would know it from his seamless transition.

“This year at the Blues we played quite a simple game plan – very direct and one pass rugby. There’s a wee bit more layers to our game plan. Familiarising myself with that and the level of preparation, going through potential situations, it’s an extra step up at this level.”

Since emerging through the professional ranks and moving from Christchurch to the Blues Darry, with the help of his mum Katrina, who doubles as the All Blacks nutritionist, has added over 20kg to his frame. Further bulk in the coming years will be needed to bolster the ball carrying demanded from the All Blacks tight five.

“It’s still a continued work on. I came out of school five or six years ago about 95kg. It’s been a constant struggle but I’ve been really fortunate having mum there to help me with my food and have some great trainers like Phil Healey. Mark Bennett was big for me this year at the Blues. Coming in here Nic Gill has been massive too.”

A towering figure in the All Blacks lineout last week, Darry will hope to be a central figure in their response.



