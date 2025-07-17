France head coach Fabien Galthié: 'I’m not complaining about the refereeing.' Photo / Photosport

He also highlighted an instance in which he believed his men should have been awarded a penalty try at a breakdown on the All Blacks’ line.

“I don’t agree with the ball being carried when we enter the in-goal area on the penalty played by hand. Clearly, [Jordie] Barrett enters in an offside position, on the side. For me, that’s a penalty try and a yellow card.”

A Rieko Ioane intercept also drew French ire.

“On Ioane’s defence, when he intercepts the ball on Léo Barré’s last pass ... he is offside the whole time. There is a penalty try and a yellow card.

“I’m happy for there to be that difference in the score, but that’s two tries and two yellow cards. I have the footage. You can look at it. That counts, against the All Blacks. As for the scrum, it’s a subject that has been discussed. It’s a significant one.”

The former halfback continued: “I would like us to be refereed like the French team and not like a small nation. We have the impression that there is little consideration given to us. We have the impression that there is only one team being observed, in attack as in defence.”

Asked by French media if the refereeing might be a response to France’s decision to travel with an under-strength squad, Galthié said “I won’t get into the controversy”.

“I’m not complaining about the refereeing, I’m not complaining about anything. What I do know is that you have a group of French players who will be showing up on Saturday.

“We’ve been away for five weeks. The guys have really worked hard. They’ve taken it. They’re not saying anything. And they’ll be there on Saturday.

“It’s a very, very difficult tour, it’s a challenge that seems impossible, but they’re still here and they want to take it on.”

Englishman Christophe Ridley was the referee in Wellington, the first time he’d been in charge of an All Blacks match, while Aussie Nic Berry had the whistle for the opening match of the series.

Another Australian Angus Gardner, will be in charge in Hamilton.

This will be the third All Blacks-France test Gardner has been in charge of - the last two matches in 2017 and 2018 resulted in New Zealand wins.

Gardner has officiated 15 All Blacks tests since 2016, and they have won 12 of them.

He’s been in charge of eight French tests, the first four they lost. Most recently he was in the middle when France beat Ireland 42-27 in Dublin during the Six Nations.