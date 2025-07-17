Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

All Blacks vs France: Fabien Galthié demands ‘neutral’ refereeing in Hamilton finale

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Liam Napier and Elliott Smith discuss All Blacks team for third French test.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

French coach Fabien Galthié has hit out at the refereeing in the series which has his side 2-0 down against the All Blacks going into Saturday’s final test.

Speaking to French media after the second test, Galthié aired his grievances about match officials’ treatment of the scrum.

“Clearly, we need

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save