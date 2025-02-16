His Blues counterpart Patrick Tuipulotu was sympathetic towards security staff who were tasked with stopping pitch invaders.

The security staff had to navigate their way through players to get to the streaker, who was eventually marched off the pitch.

“It was a bit of a distraction, but where we were in that game, we were just trying to focus on trying to claw something back,” Tuipulotu said.

“For us, it didn’t really take away from us and what we were trying to do. I do feel sorry for the security, though.”

In a statement to the Herald, Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner said pitch invaders at the ground would be immediately removed from the venue and issued with a trespass notice.

A number of fans attempted to invade the pitch during the Chiefs' 25-14 win over the Blues. Photo / Photosport

“We take the safety of everyone who attends an event at Eden Park, including the players, extremely seriously. Because we don’t know what the person’s intention is when they unlawfully enter the field during a match, it is Eden Park’s policy to stop the person as soon as is practicable and reduce the risk to the players.”

In 2023, the issue of pitch invasions was raised after the Warriors hosted the Brisbane Broncos in Napier and more than 20 spectators attempted or successfully dashed on to McLean Park.

That saw New Zealand sports stadium managers and major sports organisations write to the Government suggesting harsher penalties for pitch invaders, including a lifetime ban from all stadiums across New Zealand and an increase in fines.

Under the current Major Events Management Act, fines of up to $5000 or three months’ imprisonment can be imposed for pitch invasion at a major sporting event.

While there were a handful of spectators looking for their moment under the bright lights, Blues coach Vern Cotter praised the turnout for his team’s opening match of the season, with 25,200 in attendance.

“It was a good crowd. I didn’t even see those guys. I was watching the next ruck then saw there was suddenly a few more people. I thought they were playing for the Chiefs for a while.

“That was taken care of. We were on the game, nothing else.”

