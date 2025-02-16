Play was called to a halt in the 70th minute of the Chiefs’ 25-14 win over the Blues on Saturday night when a pitch invader made his way on to the turf at Eden Park.
One of several fans who tried to get a closer look at the on-field Super Rugby Pacific action, he made his way on to the pitch and into the Chiefs backline before stopping, putting his hands up and being taken down by security.
Because the naked man had gotten so close to the action, the referee was forced to bring a halt to play so the invader could be stopped and escorted from the pitch.
“A few nuts and bolts out,” Chiefs captain Luke Jacobson laughed when asked about the pitch invaders after the match.
“You’ve got to just laugh at it. It’s not ideal for the game, but it’s not a distraction for us at all. We just let the security guards deal with that, the ref calls time off and we just get on to the next play. Happy days.”
“For us, it didn’t really take away from us and what we were trying to do. I do feel sorry for the security, though.”
In a statement to the Herald, Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner said pitch invaders at the ground would be immediately removed from the venue and issued with a trespass notice.
“We take the safety of everyone who attends an event at Eden Park, including the players, extremely seriously. Because we don’t know what the person’s intention is when they unlawfully enter the field during a match, it is Eden Park’s policy to stop the person as soon as is practicable and reduce the risk to the players.”
That saw New Zealand sports stadium managers and major sports organisations write to the Government suggesting harsher penalties for pitch invaders, including a lifetime ban from all stadiums across New Zealand and an increase in fines.
Under the current Major Events Management Act, fines of up to $5000 or three months’ imprisonment can be imposed for pitch invasion at a major sporting event.
While there were a handful of spectators looking for their moment under the bright lights, Blues coach Vern Cotter praised the turnout for his team’s opening match of the season, with 25,200 in attendance.
“It was a good crowd. I didn’t even see those guys. I was watching the next ruck then saw there was suddenly a few more people. I thought they were playing for the Chiefs for a while.
“That was taken care of. We were on the game, nothing else.”
