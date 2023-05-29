A man storms the pitch at the Warriors game in Napier leading staff on a chase around the green. Video / Supplied

A security boss says police should be given the power to hand out hefty on-the-spot fines to pitch invaders at sporting events after a dozen pitch invaders dodged criminal charges and fines for disrupting the Warriors’ NRL match in Napier.

Over 20 spectators attempted or successfully dashed onto McLean Park on Saturday night during the final quarter of the sell-out match which was won by the Broncos.

Twelve of the offenders - none of which could be deemed “streakers” as they all sported clothing - were caught by security and handed over to police but none were charged.

Police decided instead to trespass and release the offenders, effectively giving them a warning not to return to the ground for two years.

Videos of the pitch invaders have spread rapidly on social media with one video attracting over 680,000 views on TikTok.

The incident has put a big question mark over Napier’s ability to hold future NRL matches.

A security guard tackles one of the pitch invaders at McLean Park. Photo / Ian Cooper

Red Badge Group chief executive Ben Wooding said he was “incredibly disappointed” no one was charged and he was “nervous about the message it sends”.

Red Badge Group had 75 security guards around the venue including 31 on the pitch.

He said the incident put the health of his staff at risk and fortunately none of his staff were seriously injured, although some suffered minor injuries.

“The police have the ability, in an event like this, to determine if [they will charge someone] with disorderly behaviour,” Wooding said.

“Police need to determine if it reaches that threshold, and in this situation, they have determined it doesn’t reach that threshold, so these people get trespassed and released.”

He said police should be given more power to issue hefty on-the-spot fines, which was available in other countries like Australia.

“In New Zealand, we get an infringement notice for speeding, we get an infringement notice for parking in one spot for too long, yet someone can run on the field like this and put a variety of people’s lives at risk and the police don’t have the ability to issue an infringement on the spot.

“I don’t understand why.

The closest a pitch invader got to being a streaker, falling short of the dress standard. Photo / Ian Cooper

“Someone, one day soon, is going to run on with a knife and do serious damage to somebody - an official, a staff member or a player - and it feels like we are just waiting for something to happen before we do anything about it.”

Under New Zealand law, fines of up to $5000 or three months’ imprisonment can be imposed for pitch invasion, under the Major Events Management Act.

However, that Act applies mainly to major international tournaments such as world cups, rather than one-off league or rugby matches.

Warriors captain Tohu Harris said the match was stopped on several occasions.

“It gets really annoying to be honest, especially when we are trying to build ourselves back into the game,” Harris said.

“It burns knowing the other team is getting a rest when we just want to keep going at them and build pressure.”

Tohu was raised in Hastings and said overall it had been a special week for he and his family to return to Hawke’s Bay and to be met by such amazing support.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George told Stuff the pitch invasions were “embarrassing” and could harm Napier’s chances of hosting more NRL matches.

“It was just a nuisance and whatever they need to do to ban people or remove them from any sport, I just hope they put the right deterrents in place.”

There were also 12 arrests for pitch invasion in the Warriors’ opening match of the season against the Knights in Wellington, which resulted in two security staff being injured.