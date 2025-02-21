The Blues conceded 16 penalties in their round-one loss to the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

An explanation ...

Debate has raged in the NZ Herald/Newstalk ZB offices this week over whether the Ireland test on the All Blacks' end-of-year tour being played in Chicago disqualifies it from being considered a Grand Slam tour. Purists say no, one colleague points to the 1995 World Cup as being an “unofficial” grand slam after the All Blacks beat the four home unions at that tournament. My two cents — this year’s tour counts by virtue of it being just that, a tour. And you may as well count 1995 as well.

An observation ...

Plenty of time and attention has been spent on Richie Mo’unga and his possible, then likely, now delayed-and-uncertain homecoming, but it’s been fascinating to track some of the other New Zealanders in the Japan League One competition this season. Former Roosters NRL centre Joey Manu has impressed with his line-running and willingness to get involved, from the clips I’ve seen — although Rugby League journalist “The Mole” last week on Channel Nine indicated it was more likely than not that Manu would return to the NRL mid-season this year. From what I’ve seen so far, it would be a shame to call it quits so early, as he has shown promising signs that he could have quite the career in union.

A suggestion ...

Another player who should be catching the attention of Super scouts is Valynce Te Whare, the former NRL centre with the Dolphins who played for Waikato in the NPC — he’s playing for the Shizuoka Blue Revs and counts Springbok Kwagga Smith and former All Black Charles Piutau as teammates. He’s largely been used on the right wing and looks slimmer than during his NRL days, but retains explosive running power. There’s been some speculation he might stay in Japan and become eligible for the Brave Blossoms, but that would be a long wait. It’s a shame it’s quite hard to access the Japan League One in New Zealand — there’s one game broadcast a week via World Rugby’s RugbyPass function. The quality of the competition is growing.