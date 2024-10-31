An explanation ... Sam Cane, barring a big surprise from Scott Robertson overnight, will start at openside flanker against England on Sunday morning and he will probably do it again the following week in Dublin too and maybe Paris. He won’t be in New Zealand next year and therefore not eligible. Some have suggested moving on – and the argument has weakened with the triple injuries to the loose forward stocks – by looking towards someone who’ll be there in 2025. But if he remains the best in his position in the country – and for me, he is – then he should start and 2025 will take care of itself when you get there. You can’t win tests in 2025 now, but you can lose 2024 matches.

Case in point – Wallace Sititi and the role he’s effectively taken in replacing Shannon Frizell, despite only debuting in Super Rugby Pacific this year.

A prediction ... The All Blacks may not have the results they wanted over the last couple of years, but the interest level in Japan and England is unabated - 61,000 tickets sold in Yokohama, another sell-out this week at Twickenham. Add in media sessions last week where your correspondent was the only New Zealand/English speaking journalist asking questions of the All Blacks among 20 Japanese journalists (a number that swelled to triple figures by match day) and it says something about the pull the side maintains and why NZR is so keen to make bank on black via its NZRC arm. Also says something about the New Zealand media industry too, sadly.

An observation ... The least interesting story of the week by some distance has to be the Joe Marler “bin the haka” story. Marler has forged a reputation of being a sort of lower-rent Tyson Fury (if that is even possible), although he does have an ability to be remarkably charming in real life – some of his media conferences at the 2019 World Cup were genuinely insightful to sit in on. Marler knew exactly what he was doing when he sent the tweet and it got the reaction he wanted. Does he want to bin the haka? Who knows or cares.

