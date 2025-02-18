The All Blacks will face Ireland in Chicago. Photo / Photosport

The All Blacks and Ireland will meet in Chicago this November - the same venue that sparked the great modern rugby rivalry.

The rivalry between the teams goes back 120 years to the first time the two sides met in 1905, but has taken on an extra edge since Ireland beat the All Blacks for the first time in 2016 at Soldier Field, with a 40-29 win.

Now, nearly a decade later, the All Blacks and Ireland will return to the iconic Chicago venue to settle the score.

Since the 2016 showdown, the two sides have battled it out in 10 Test matches, securing five wins apiece.

The teams’ most recent Test saw the All Blacks win 23-13 in Dublin during the 2024 Northern Tour, but Ireland’s recent success includes an historic Grand Slam during their Six Nations campaign in 2023, and a series win in New Zealand in 2022.