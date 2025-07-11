Lauded as a “landmark moment”, BA said being able to find and charge people who send abusive messages was key to be able to “safeguard and protect athletes in all areas of public access”.
“Every athlete deserves to compete in a safe environment, free from abuse. There are laws in place to govern appropriate behaviour towards athletes, and it’s important the public understands that,” a spokesperson for BA’s Integrity Unit said.
“The individuals targeted by hateful messages are human, and Basketball Australia commends the courage it takes to call out this behaviour. Taking a stand sends a clear message of zero tolerance and helps drive the cultural change needed to create a safe sport and respectful environment for everyone.”
The alleged offender has been bailed to appear at Moorabbin Magistrates’ Court on August 15.