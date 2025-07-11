A man has been charged with racially abusing Montrezl Harrell via an Instagram burner account. Photo / Getty Images

In an Australian basketball first, a man has been charged with racially abusing former NBA star Montrezl Harrell using an Instagram burner account.

Basketball Australia collaborated with Victoria Police to secure the first-ever arrest after an investigation was launched in November 2024 following Harrell’s involvement in an altercation with fans at John Cain Arena as an Adelaide 36ers player.

The BA Integrity Unit was notified of a direct message targeting Harrell, identified the alleged culprit and reported the matter to Victoria Police.

On Wednesday, police arrested and charged a 37-year-old man from Huntingdale in Melbourne who was allegedly responsible for the racist message sent. It had allegedly been sent direct to Harrell’s social media account.

The man has been charged with using a carriage service to menace, harass, and/or offend.