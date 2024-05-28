New Zealand Olympian #1475 Rebecca Petch. Photo / New Zealand Olympic Team

Sports ace Rebecca Petch, of Te Awamutu, is in line to become a double-Olympian: She has just been named as part of the New Zealand track and road cycling team for Paris 2024, three years after competing in BMX in Tokyo.

On Facebook, Petch said she was privileged and proud to be named for her second Olympic Games.

“Less than two years ago when I decided to step away from BMX to give track cycling ago the unknown was scary and although one of the hardest decisions I’ve made its one I’m glad I made.

“It’s been challenging but rewarding at the same time. I love riding my bike and alongside some amazing friends. On to Paris we go.”

The New Zealand Olympian #1475 reached the semifinals in BMX racing at Tokyo in 2021.

She has adapted quickly to track riding, where she has specialised as being the starter.

Petch broke the national record for the standing one-lap and has achieved world-class times as the starter in the women’s sprint group that broke the national and Oceania records.

On the New Zealand team for Paris, she is joined by fellow Te Awamutu Sports Cycling alumnae Ally Wollaston, Bryony Botha and Ellesse Andrews.

Andrews is the current world champion in the keirin, second on Olympic rankings and fourth in the individual sprint.

She joins Petch and Shaane Fulton in a team sprint combination that is currently seventh on Olympic rankings and continuing to improve strongly.

The women’s endurance quartet comprises Botha, Wollaston, Nicole Shields and Emily Shearman who are the top-ranked women’s team pursuit, second on Olympic rankings in the two-rider Madison and third in the omnium.

Full New Zealand track and road team

Track

Women - Endurance: Bryony Botha (Auckland), Emily Shearman (Palmerston North), Nicole Shields (Clyde), Ally Wollaston (Cambridge).

Women - Sprint: Ellesse Andrews (Christchurch), Shaane Fulton (Nelson), Rebecca Petch (Te Awamutu).

Male - Endurance: Aaron Gate (Auckland), Keegan Hornblow (Nelson), Tom Sexton (Invercargill), Campbell Stewart (Palmerston North).

Male - Sprint: Sam Dakin (Auckland).

Road

Women: Kim Cadzow (Tauranga), Niamh Fisher-Black (Nelson).

Men: Laurence Pithie (Christchurch), Corbin Strong (Invercargill).

Reserves

Track

Female - Sprint: Olivia King.

Female - Endurance: Sami Donnelly, Michaela Drummond.

Male - Endurance: George Jackson, Nic Kergozou.

Road

Female: Ella Wyllie, Henrietta Christie.

Male: Finn Fisher-Black, George Bennett.