Jazz Tevaga: “We weren’t aware of how bad it was until the coaches showed us the clips". Photo / Photosport

Warriors senior forward Jazz Tevaga admits that standards have dropped within the squad – a situation that has to be turned around quickly.

The utility added that their confidence is a “bit shot”, while the effort levels have also been down on what is required.

It’s a strong statement, but Tevaga has always been a heart-on-the-sleeve type individual and brutally honest.

The Warriors have struggled over the past month but the 38-18 defeat to the Roosters last Sunday was a new low, as they conceded four tries in 13 minutes in a bewildering start.

That performance has prompted more soul searching this week.

Aside from the usual review meetings, there have been discussions within the playing group, as they look for answers, ahead of the match with Penrith on Sunday (3:50pm).

“We had some honest conversations [on Monday],” said Tevaga.

“Our standards have dropped a bit and it’s time for us to pick them back up to where they should be. We pride ourselves on defense and we’re not doing the things that we should be, the things that we set out [to do] at the start of the year.”

Asked to elaborate, Tevaga gave their ragged kick chase through the middle as an example, with the Roosters taking advantage with some big kick returns, including the break that led to their second try.

It was a strength of the Warriors in 2023 that has morphed into a weakness.

Tohu Harris of the Warriors (centre) and teammates react after conceding a try. Photo / Photosport

“We weren’t aware of how bad it was until the coaches showed us the clips,” said Tevaga.

“We would get away with things because Rocco [Berry] and Dallin [Watene-Zelezniak] would land on the kick and we would get away with not tying in, chasing through the middle [but the Roosters] caught us slipping.

“So [that] really brought to light some of the issues that have been occurring over the last month. It’s time for us to get back to where we should be.”

The travails of this campaign have been particularly painful for Tevaga, who has seen numerous ups and downs since his Warriors’ debut in 2016.

The 28-year-old experienced the profound transformation last season and couldn’t stomach a regression.

“We have made a lot of changes,” said Tevaga.

“We worked hard as a club to change our DNA, so we know we can do it.”

The burgeoning injury toll has also made things tough, with Shaun Johnson (pectoral muscle), Freddy Lussick (concussion) and Berry (hand) added to the casualty ward after the weekend.

Tevaga couldn’t remember a worse injury run across his nine seasons at the club – “It feels like every week we’re losing someone” – but backed the depth of the squad.

“We have full faith in the next person,” said Tevaga.

It’s a reshuffled spine, with Te Maire Martin moving to halfback, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad in the No 6 jersey and Taine Tuaupiki at fullback.

Nicoll-Klokstad is versatile – with NRL experience at fullback, centre and wing – but has only played once before at five eighth, in a 2016 NSW Cup match for the Warriors.

“He didn’t expect it – but he went ‘let’s go’,” said Webster.

“He was pretty pumped. I’m sure he would rather play fullback but he just does what the team needs. He’s excited.”

Webster considered a specialist half like Ben Farr, who has impressed in reserve grade, but didn’t want to “over complicate” things this week, adding that Nicoll-Klokstad provides a big body in the defensive line.

Webster backed Martin as the dominant playmaker, after mainly playing a secondary role in Johnson’s shadow.

“We will play to our strengths,” said Webster.

“[We told him] you don’t have to be Shaun, you have to be yourself.”

Webster also revealed that Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s injury occurred during a training drill last week.

“He was competing hard against Dallin [Watene-Zelezniak],” said Webster.

“He turned and chased and he reached and did his hamstring, one of those really compromising positions.”

Tuivasa-Sheck is expected to be out until the second half of June but Johnson could return for round 14, after their first bye.

For now though, Webster is focussed on restoring pride and performance on Sunday at Suncorp Stadium.

“We are definitely down on confidence but we have to find it,” said Webster.

“[We need] to keep reminding ourselves what the standards are and we need to find them.”

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. He has also reported on the Warriors and NRL for more than a decade.