Former France international Sebastien Chabal has said he has “no memories” from his international rugby career, potentially as a result of concussions.

Chabal played 62 tests for France, mainly as a back-row forward, from 2000 until 2011.

He is most well known to All Blacks fans for playing in the French side which beat New Zealand 20-18 in the 2007 Rugby World Cup quarter-final, and staring down Byron Kelleher in the pre-match haka.

“I don’t remember a single second of a rugby match I played,” Chabal said in an interview published Wednesday on YouTube channel Legend.

“I don’t remember a single one of the 62 Marseillaise [French national anthem] I experienced.”