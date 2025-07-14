Palmerston North BHS first XV centre Te Wano Winiata-Enoka scores the opening try against St John's. Photo / Bruce Holloway

The holiday match against St John’s evolved as a one-off contest, hatched after King’s College advised during preseason they would be unavailable for their annual fixture this year due to a clash with the Under-18 Blues camp, and Palmerston North desperate for game-time ahead of their final two Super 8 round-robin matches.

So Palmie coach Dan Turnock thought nothing of a five-and-a-half-hour bus trip to Hamilton to get some important match minutes for his squad.

“We already play most teams in Hawke’s Bay, Wellington and Taranaki, so we wanted somebody different and it was two hours shorter than going to Auckland,” Turnock said.

Despite lacking serious attacking weapons such as first five-eighths Jamie Viljoen and fullback Hunter Kennedy, Palmerston North were both efficient and expressive in testing, damp conditions.

Charlie Robbie (Palmerston North BHS) tackles Ollie Penfold (St John's, Hamilton). Photo / Bruce Holloway

They dominated in the forwards, were strong on defence despite being on the wrong side of a lop-sided penalty count, and conjured up some electric backline moves at The Altar, St John’s singular hillside home pitch.

While Palmerston North can expect a much sterner examination from Rotorua than what they soaked up against St John’s, there was plenty to suggest they will be well prepared.

Against St John’s it took just three minutes for side-stepping centre Te Wano Winiata-Enoka to slice through for a try under the posts with winger Manaia Rudolph converting.

Not long after, a compelling dummy by halfback Henry Speedy following a lineout near halfway created an easy second try for Rudolph.

And though St John’s had their fair share of territory and possession in the first half, they couldn’t cross the chalk, even with penalties coming more regularly than showers.

Palmerston North Boys' High School halfback Henry Speedy makes the break that led to his team's second try against St Johns College. Photo / Bruce Holloway

In the second half, Palmerston North (playing with a squad of 23) were even more expansive. Second five-eighths Eric Miller forced his way over and there should have been red faces at the ease with which Rudolph was able to break 50m to make it 24-0.

Lock Ollie Read got in on the try-scoring action while fullback Micah Steinmetz finished a length-of-the-field party piece to cap the day.

Speedy was exceptional with his work rate off the ball while blindside flanker Kisione Ma’asi really got stuck in and No 8 Alex Palazzo was outstanding.

“The match was ideal preparation,” Turnock said. “Their forward pack was very hardy and put us under a lot of pressure.

And he was philosophical about his team’s prospects approaching the home straight in Super 8.

“Schoolboy rugby goes in waves – sometimes you are strong, sometimes not. But we have worked really hard since October. Last year was a rebuilding year for us.

“We have had a lot of returning players in their third year this season and it’s all about ‘team’ for us.

“We are tracking really well and after every game we either celebrate or commiserate. But there are a lot of very good schools in Super 8, so it would be a dream just to make the final.

“The second dream would be to have a final at home. If we could secure that, we’d take anybody as our opponents.”

It has been a difficult rebuilding season for St John’s after their heroics last year in winning the Central North Island title for the first time and they sit seventh on the table ahead of their keenly anticipated final match on July 28, away to Hamilton rivals, St Paul’s, who are four points ahead of them.

Meanwhile, Rotorua beat Lindisfarne College 38-31 on Friday, thanks to a last-minute, rolling-maul try.

Feilding High School forced a 21-21 draw with Napier Boys’ High School thanks to a late surge. They scored all their points in the second half, bagging three tries to Napier’s two, after trailing 6-0 at the break.

Elsewhere, New Plymouth Boys’ High School were beaten 14-10 by Westlake Boys High School.

Super 8 points: Palmerston North 24, Rotorua 20, Tauranga 17, Hastings 16, Hamilton 13, Napier 7, New Plymouth 5, Gisborne 4.

Super 8 draw: Saturday, midday – Gisborne v Hamilton; Hastings v Tauranga; Napier v New Plymouth; Palmerston North v Rotorua.

Central North Island points: St Peter’s 34 (7 matches), Lindisfarne 31 (8 matches), Feilding 27 (6 matches), Wesley 18 (6 matches), St Paul’s 15 (6 matches), Whanganui 12 (6 matches), St John’s Hamilton 11 (7 matches), Francis Douglas 6, St John’s Hastings 0.

Central North Island draw: Saturday: Wesley College v Feilding; St Paul’s v Whanganui; St John’s Hastings v Francis Douglas.

Auckland 1A resumes

Auckland 1A First XV rugby resumes on Saturday with the two best contests set to be played out west.

Fifth-placed Kelston Boys’ High School host second-placed King’s College desperate for a win if they are to retain prospects of defending their 1A title.

And fourth-placed Liston College are in the rare position of being six points ahead of opponents Auckland Grammar, in what should be a keenly contested match.

St Peter’s College are away to De La Salle College after having beaten Gisborne Boys’ High 34-26 at home during the break.

Auckland 1A Points: St Kentigern 38, King’s College 35, Sacred Heart 33, Liston 30, Kelston 26, Auckland Grammar 24, St Peter’s 21, St Paul’s 15, Mt Albert Grammar 10, Dilworth 7, De La Salle 5, Botany Downs 3.

Auckland 1A draw: Saturday, 2.30pm – De La Salle v St Peter’s; St Kentigern v St Paul’s; Botany Downs v Mt Albert Grammar; Kelston v King’s College; Sacred Heart v Dilworth; Liston College v Auckland Grammar.

North Harbour draw: Saturday, midday – Rosmini v Rangitoto; Takapuna v Whangārei; Westlake v Mahurangi; Massey v Ōrewa.

North Harbour points: Rosmini 44, Westlake 43, Whangārei 38, Rangitoto 33, Massey 20, Mahurangi 16, Takapuna Grammar 6, Ōrewa 1.

Rathkeale roar to life in Wellington

Rathkeale College roared into the top four of the Wellington Premiership with a 75-14 slaughter of Scots College. Pitifully, the Scots’ scrum was reduced to an uncontested push for at least the fourth time this season, arriving with only 18 players, including three front-rowers – one of whom was injured within the first five minutes.

Despite scoring first, Rathkeale found themselves trailing 14-5 after just 10 minutes.

“I told the boys it was muddy, so no long passes unless the game opens up,” said Rathkeale coach Deon van Deventer. ”Lo and behold, what do they do? They throw a long pass that gets intercepted.

“Sometimes I ask myself, ‘why am I doing this?’”

Van Deventer, who has been head of rugby at Rathkeale for 25 years, received a resounding answer in the second half when his team piled on 46 unanswered points.

“We played some good rugby in the second half. Our props, Jock Rutherford and Rupeni Kori, are not as large as those we had last year, but they carry hard. Our lock, Eddie Weatherstone, is influential, and Carlo Mitchell, our skinny winger, has really come on and is playing well.”

Fullback Luca O’Gorman contributed 20 points and Fijian No 8 Jone Ralula scored a double. Rupeni Koroi is a relative of former All Blacks Sevens livewire Vilimoni Koroi.

A founding member of the Central North Island (CNI) competition in 2012, Rathkeale withdrew from the Taine Randall Cup this year, citing the burdensome travel and costs. While van Deventer believes CNI is a stronger competition overall, he sees greater benefits, beyond financial savings, in competing in the capital.

“Sometimes, in CNI, you’d show up and wonder, ‘what the hell is going to work here?’. You’d put in the hard work, travel Friday morning, and return late Saturday night after a heavy loss,” van Deventer recalled.

“In Wellington, there’s a much more positive vibe. The team sees the results of their hard work and comes into games believing they can compete.

“There is undeniably a significant gap between the leading three teams and the remaining seven. St Pat’s Silverstream is the most balanced side. I really like their style of play.

“I’d love another chance to face St Pat’s Town; we had eight injuries when we played them. The other teams are competing for fourth place, but it’s generally quite even.”

Rathkeale have won five of their seven Premiership matches, with a crucial 10-7 victory over fifth-placed Hutt International Boys’ School (Hibs).

“We made hard work of that game. The first half wasn’t bad, but we conceded right after the break, making it 7-5. Then we missed three penalties in front of the posts and opted to tap instead. Our openside flanker, Brandon Matthews, scored an important try. If we beat St Bernard’s in Round 8, we’ll have a good shot at the semifinals.”

In pre-season, Rathkeale experienced a taste of South Africa on a memorable tour, achieving three wins out of four matches, although most of their planned fixtures did not proceed.

“In South Africa, the age bands are different. We had five players U16 and were told we couldn’t play because the age cap is U19 in South Africa,” explained van Deventer.

“The South Africans would have to withdraw their older players for safety reasons, which was never going to happen. So, we had to hastily arrange other games, which we won by an average of 80 points.

“The best game was actually our 31-22 loss against a very strong Paarl Boys High School Under-18 side.

“More importantly, the tour was an incredible cultural experience. I insisted we play against a team from a township. Since the team didn’t have a field, we played at a club in Cape Town.”

Feedback after the tour was that this experience was a highlight.

“The boys spoke at a school assembly afterwards and reflected on how, when they complain about their circumstances, they should consider those who lack basic necessities like food and water. That provided great perspective.”

New Zealand U20s first five-eighths Will Cole has a more positive perspective on life now than he did a few years ago. Van Deventer remembers Cole as “a bit of a ratbag” during his junior years, but emphasised that Cole’s talent, paired with hard work, demonstrates that possibilities do exist in the small town of Masterton.

Meanwhile in other matches, Wellington College surged past Hutt International 69-7 with a Navin Campbell hat-trick and eight-from-nine goalkicking from Archie Sims.

Rongotai College celebrated their first win of the Premiership, 32-19 against Tawa College. Halfback and captain Quinn Kirk had a meritorious outing with three tries in his cap appearance.

Wairarapa College blanked St Bernard’s College 21-0 with damaging second five-eighths Konnor Vainu crossing twice. St Patrick’s College, Silverstream host St Patrick’s College, Wellington in a one-versus-three duel on Sky Sport and Huddy Sports on Wednesday.

Wellington Tranzit Coachlines Cup points: Wellington 30, Silverstream 29, St Pat’s Town 26, Rathkeale 23, Hibs 21, Wairarapa 14, Scots 11, Rongotai 9, Tawa 7, St Bernards 5.

Christ’s College upset Nelson

Christ’s College have put their rivals on notice in the Miles Toyota Premiership by delivering a stunning 43-20 upset against defending champions, Nelson College, reigniting their quest for a top-six finish.

Desperate for a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, Christ’s achieved their largest victory over Nelson since a decisive 41-10 triumph in 2016. In that memorable clash, future All Black Dallas McLeod shone, and winger Isaiah Punivai, who later played 27 games for Canterbury, scored two tries.

Throughout 2025, Christ’s performances have been temperamental, oscillating between dazzling and inept, often within the same match.

However, when they bring their best, they are a compelling unit. Indeed, in a courageous defeat to Christchurch Boys’ High School, they scored 38 points, their highest tally in that storied rivalry that dates back to 1892.

In Saturday’s slaying, it was Christ’s pack that laid the foundation. Front-rowers Tom Hazeldine and Adriaan Van Wyk bulldozed their way through a pile of work, while the indefatigable blindside Alf Markham touched down twice.

Christ’s consistently created openings with up-tempo distribution. Halves Luke Woodwiss and Jackson Grace were alert and skilful, the latter adding five conversions and a penalty. Down 43-10, Nelson halfback Daniel Manson salvaged some consolation with two late strikes.

Christ’s have climbed to fifth on the table, and a win against seventh-placed Shirley Boys’ High School in the last round will confirm a playoff spot. Christ’s are likely to have their most talented backs, Gavin Holder and Rico Lemalie, available for selection.

After the round robin, the top two teams automatically advance to the semifinals while three hosts six, and five visits four.

Miles Toyota Premiership draw: Saturday – Nelson v St Bede’s, Marlborough v Christchurch, Christ’s College v Shirley, Rangiora v St Andrew’s, St Thomas v Selwyn Combined.

Miles Toyota Premiership points: Christchurch BHS 40, Marlborough 39, St Thomas CC, 28, Nelson College 24, Christ’s College, 20, St Andrew’s College, 20, Shirley 18, St Bede’s College, 13, Selwyn Combined, 13, Rangiora 2.

Kieran Col reflects on attitude, culture and Crusaders’ young guns

“The gun was loaded,” coach Kieran Col assertively stated in reflecting on St Thomas of Canterbury College’s emphatic 51-5 triumph over St Andrew’s College in the Miles Toyota Premiership on June 28.

That commanding victory not only guaranteed his side a place in the playoffs but also decisively ended their two-game losing streak. St Andrews had won four straight.

“We weren’t the team we wanted to be in our losses against Marlborough and Christchurch Boys,” said Col, who also doubles as Crusaders U20 coach.

“Defensively, we let ourselves down, so we challenged the boys to be mentally stronger and manage their emotions better. We understand that emotional energy ebbs and flows under pressure, but conceding 91 points in two games was really disappointing and required a mental reset.”

Col was happy with the way his squad responded.

“We’ve been making incremental improvements throughout the season, but to be as clinical as we were against St. Andrew’s was fantastic.

“We’ve only finished in the top four three times in the school’s history, so that’s an achievement in itself. It’s also exciting to know the potential that lies ahead.

“Marlborough and Christchurch are contrasting sides who’ll be tough to beat. Marlborough have a strong kicking game and set-piece. They’re hard to stop when they get inside your 22. Boys’ High have a clinical attack built around quick ball and incredible skill sets.”

In the match against St. Andrew’s, loosehead prop Waikawau Luke was a vandal, lock Ben Broomhall was aggressive, and second five-eighths Isaiah Savea and No 8 Bishop Neal each scored two tries. Year 12 Neal dwarfs most opponents in both size and talent.

“He’s unlike anyone I’ve seen at this level. His raw athleticism is incredible: footwork, offloading, big tackling. He can do it all, and he’s one of those characters who always wants to be out there helping, regardless of whether it’s rugby union or league.”

In May, Neal was named player of the match in the under-17s Warriors’ Harold Matthews Cup grand final victory over Newcastle.

Bishop Neal in action for the Warriors in the Harold Matthews Cup. Photo / Photosport

Talent identification is a skill of which Col has an innate understanding, having coached the last two Crusaders teams to win the Super Rugby Pacific U20 titles.

But what correlation exists with junior and senior success?

“The cultural side of things is very strong at the Crusaders, and that’s been built over time. Everyone who steps into the Crusaders environment is aware of the reputation, and the expectation is that they bring something valuable to the table.

“There is some crossover between the boys in the Academy and the U20s, but essentially what we’re looking for are good men – hard-working, talented players who buy into a culture of care, accountability, and leadership, who build strong connections and create a lasting legacy.”

Finn McLeod, Cooper Roberts, Manumaua Letiu, Eli Oudenryn, Xavier Treacy, James Cameron, Jayden Sa and Maloni Kunawave are Crusaders U20 players representing New Zealand at the World Championships in Italy.

“It’s awesome to see those boys on the world stage. Finn McLeod comes from a great pedigree, being the grandson of Grizz Wylie. He’s truly a chip off the old block.

“Eli Oudenryn won the Sir John Graham Medal as the player of the Super Rugby Under-20 tournament and is a serious talent.

“Cooper Roberts, James Cameron, and Maloni Kunawave are players with real X-factor, but they also excel at the small details, which is crucial at the next level if they want to express themselves. Attack coach Alex Robertson, who has been with our Crusaders programme, is doing a fantastic job.”

Otago Boys’ High benefactor Des Smith to be honoured

Des Smith (MNZM) has dedicated decades of service to Otago Boys’ High School in various roles, including teacher, sports coach, hostel master, Deputy Rector, fundraiser, and advocate for the Old Boys Foundation.

Soon, the 80-year-old will be honoured with the naming of the newly refurbished School House dining hall after him.

Otago Boys High School stalwart Des Smith.

Smith has played a crucial role in raising $2 million to upgrade hostel facilities that have remained largely unchanged since the 1970s.

“It’s a huge honour and privilege to be recognised like this,” Smith said. “I didn’t attend Otago Boys as a student, but I’ve come to love this place since I started teaching here in 1968. I served as the hostel manager from 1974 to 1977, raising my own family on-site with my wife Raylene while building lasting relationships with good, honest country boys.

“The school has evolved with changes in society, most of them for the better. One thing that hasn’t changed is that most of the boys are respectful, and the academic standards are high, as is involvement in sports.

“I believe around 80% of our boys participate in sports. Academic success can go hand in hand with athletic success. Physical activity helps you feel good about yourself, teaches teamwork, reinforces adherence to rules, and helps you overcome adversity while enjoying success.”

Rugby helped cultivate Smith’s wisdom. He coached the sport continuously from 1968 to 1995, with two periods as the first XV coach – first from 1970-73 and again from 1984-89.

In 1970, he made a strategic decision to move a tenacious tackling prop from Gore to the flanks. Ken Stewart would go on to play 55 matches (42 wins) for the All Blacks between 1972 and 1981.

Ken Stewart on the charge for the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

The Otago Boys’ High School annual noted: “A magnificent forward, Ken was greatly missed when ill. He was never beaten at No 2 in the lineout, consistently setting up attacks with strong running, and his all-around play was generally faultless.”

In 1972, a try by Phillip Lloyd helped Otago Boys’ beat Christchurch Boys’ 4-0 – Otago’s first victory in the Garden City in 19 years. In 1973, Otago shared the local Under-20 club championship.

His second tenure as First XV coach was even more illustrious. Otago won the local U19 club competition for six consecutive seasons. More significantly, Otago fashioned an outstanding record in their annual interschool fixtures, remaining unbeaten against King’s High, Christ’s College, Christchurch Boys’, Southland Boys’, Timaru Boys’, and Waitaki Boys’ from 1986 to 1988, ultimately winning every fixture in 1989 to complete a “grand slam” for the first time.

The 1986 and 1987 First XVs lost only two of 45 matches, with the 1987 loss coming against National Top Four champions St Peter’s College (Auckland). Oscar Iwashita and Grant Chittock achieved selections for New Zealand Schools.

In 1989, Otago outscored its opponents by a mammoth 829-79. A record 66-0 whitewash of Timaru Boys’ saw winger Paul Anderson score five tries. In Invercargill, a try from Duane Sutton secured a 13-12 victory over Southland Boys – the first time Southland had lost an interschool match at home in 22 years under legendary coach Clive Williams. Captain Phillip Gordon later played for the 1991 Otago NPC-winning team.

“Whether I was coaching Under 14C or the First XV, I measured success in three ways,” Smith said. “One, to ensure the individual becomes a better player by the end of the season, which requires one-on-one skills coaching. Two, to ensure the team performance improves over the season. And three, to make sure the boys become better people, growing both on the field and in their school life.

“Clive Williams was definitely my fiercest rival. I coached against Clive 10 times, and we each had three wins and four draws, which is quite remarkable. Clive was known for being a bit eccentric, but he became a great friend and was a heck of a coach. It was a great honour when I managed the New Zealand Schools team with him. In 1992, we had Jonah Lomu, Christian Cullen, and Jeff Wilson.”

Des Smith (fourth from right, front row) managed the legendary 1992 New Zealand Schools rugby side, which featured future All Blacks including Jeff Wilson and Jonah Lomu.

Under Smith’s coaching, Otago’s interschool record was 44 wins, nine losses, and five draws. Simultaneously, he was involved with the school’s ember.

From 1997 to 2004, Smith managed Otago and the Highlanders. In 1998, Otago won the NPC, and in 1999, the Highlanders hosted the Super Rugby final. From 2016 to 2020, he served as president of Otago Rugby.

His last paid position was with the New Zealand Secondary Schools Sport Association, where he aimed to boost sports participation across the country. He was also influential in raising funds for the groundbreaking Edgar Sports Centre in Dunedin.

In 2013 he was the chairman for the Otago Boys’ 150th Anniversary celebrations and in 2018 created the Student Support Fund, which has raised $130,000 to assist boys struggling with extracurricular costs.

Ryan Martin captained the 1998 Otago Boys First XV that shared honours in the National Top Four with Rotorua Boys’ High.

Head prefect Richie McCaw played as openside flanker; previously a “podgy lad” who Smith helped persuade to attend Otago Boys’ during a recruitment drive as Deputy Rector in Hakataramea Valley in 1993.

Martin later coached Otago Boys’ to 60 consecutive victories in the Highlanders First XV competition and served as an assistant coach of the Otago NPC side. The halfback paid tribute to Smith:

“When I was coaching Otago in 2018 and 2020, Des brought the whole squad to his house for lunch before our Ranfurly Shield challenges and treated the team to crayfish. We went on to win the Shield both times. Des has the magic touch – a mentor, a second father, and a legend to many at Otago Boys.”

Southland and King’s High win

In a typically intense struggle, Southland Boys’ High School foiled Otago Boys’ 19-7 at Littlebourne to stay unbeaten in the second round of the Freeman Roofing Southern Schools Rugby Championship. All four tries in the tussle were scored by forwards with lock Jack McKeay (2) and prop Presely McHugh muscling over for Southland. Otago openside Kelekollo Makasini scored for the home side.

Meanwhile, King’s High School warmed up for their Sky Sport televised fixture against Otago Boys’ on Saturday with a 90-0 slashing of Otago’s Second XV. King’s scored 14 tries with centre Henry Smale kicking 10 conversions. First five-eighths Jake Hill bagged a hat-trick and openside flanker Montell Penese secured a double, among 11 different individuals who scored for King’s.

Freeman Roofing Southern Schools Championship points: Southland 9, Otago 9, King’s 6, John McGlashan 5, Southland Second XV 1, St Kevin’s 0.

