“We can’t race 14 teams on one of these courses. We just can’t.”

It comes amidst a slew of high-profile celebrity investors joining the league, with the likes of Anne Hathaway (Italy), Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds (Australia) and Kylian Mbappe (France) involved in groups investing in teams.

As it stands, only two of the current 12 entries remain league-owned: Spain and New Zealand’s Black Foils.

However, while the tender process is open for interest in investing in the ownership of the two new teams, the league is also open to interest in stakes across existing teams. The process is being run with the Deloitte Sports Business Group, who acted as a lead advisor to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on securing investment into the eight teams playing in The Hundred, the ECB’s short-format competition.

The process is expected to be completed in September.

As well as opening the tender process for new entries, SailGP renewed the participation agreement for all 12 incumbent teams earlier this year.

The renewed agreement runs through to the 2030 season and included a cost cap per season for all teams, a central profit distribution system, and other provisions to benefit teams in the championship, commercially and competitively.

The news comes with the current season now at the halfway point, with the busy European leg on the horizon.

After SailGP’s return to New York last week, the Black Foils have moved up to third on the overall standings following a second-placed finish on the Hudson River.

It was also a big moment for season newcomers Brazil, who claimed their maiden fleet race win during the regatta.

The league is next in action in Portsmouth, England, in late July.

