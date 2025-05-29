“While we wholeheartedly welcome the choice of Naples as a perfect host venue for the Cup in 2027, our concerns were deepened yesterday when Team New Zealand celebrated the announcement of the host venue at an event in the city,” the statement said.

“They had no right to do so without first having agreed a protocol with the challenger of record, Athena Racing, who were not consulted on the host venue arrangements which critically impact all challenging teams with regards to cost and logistics.

“In signing a commercial deal with the host city that includes the Challenger Selection Series of races for the Louis Vuitton Cup, Team New Zealand have sold something they do not own the rights to. This is not acceptable.”

Team NZ responded to their Swiss rivals with a swift statement of their own.

“The defender, as per the Deed of Gift, has the right and responsibility to choose the venue and the memorandum of understanding signed with the challenger of record at the conclusion of the 37th America’s Cup also gives that full right and obligation to the defender.

“The defender remains committed to work with the teams to create a partnership for the future America’s Cups.”

Under the Deed of Gift, it is the right of the defender to nominate the host venue, while events in the last edition of the Cup were organised by Dalton’s company America’s Cup Event.

Grant Dalton in Barcelona. Photo / Photosport

Team NZ noted last week that all challengers had been offered full access to the hosting agreement signed with Naples upon their signing of a non-disclosure agreement. The Herald understands Athena Racing have not signed and returned their NDA so have not yet seen that information.

The latest version of the draft protocol for the event was made public by Team NZ last week in response to initial criticisms from Athena Racing and American Magic.

Among several changes proposed for the next edition of the Cup featured the establishment of a partnership between all teams that would take on the responsibilities of organising the events, including being appointed as the event authority for the 38th edition.

Alinghi also said Société Nautique de Genève, the yacht club the team represents, had written to the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron to raise questions about the administration of the competition.

“Like Athena Racing and American Magic, we believe that a successful America’s Cup hinges on openness, trust, and a shared understanding among all participants. We remain hopeful that a protocol between the defender and the challenger of record can be agreed that establishes an equitable sporting framework for the racing and a commercially viable event for all America’s Cup stakeholders.

“If this can be achieved, then Alinghi is ready to explore ways that we can be part of that future, especially in the wonderful city of Naples in 2027, a truly fitting setting for the world’s greatest sailing competition.”

Like Alinghi, American Magic have also hinted that they won’t launch a challenge in the next edition if they are not satisfied with the framework. However, entries are not yet officially open so there is time for all challengers to make their decisions on competing.

Following Alinghi’s statement, both Athena Racing and American Magic doubled up on their previous comments.

Both teams acknowledged and shared concerns raised by Alinghi regarding the administration and governance of the event by the defender, while Athena Racing said they still had “serious concerns regarding several key clauses proposed within the protocol, which is far from being ‘final’ as the defender suggests.”

Team NZ are currently waiting for the latest response in negotiations on the protocol from Athena Racing, who said they would be responding “imminently”.

Among the foundational agreements between the defender and challenger of record ahead of the new cycle was for the venue to be announced by June 20 (NZT), with the protocol to be confirmed within the same timeframe.

