The 38th America’s Cup continues to heat up.
After accusations of a lack of transparency by challenger of record Athena Racing and fellow challenger American Magic, Emirates Team New Zealand have responded by releasing the latest draft of the protocol for the next regatta.
The two challengers released statements overnight criticising the defender of the Auld Mug in regards to developing the protocol and announcing the host venue before the document was completed and signed off.
Responding with a statement of their own, Team New Zealand said the challengers made “unreasonable allegations” and “as an illustration of complete transparency” they made the draft protocol publicly available.
“In an unprecedented move, the defender, in conjunction with the challenger of record, has been working with all teams on the development of the protocol for the 38th America’s Cup over the past few months. This has resulted in the current protocol incorporating many ideas and positions of the teams. As a result of the significant teams’ input, the completion of the protocol has been prolonged.