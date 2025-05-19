The America’s Cup regatta will be held in the European spring and summer in 2027, with the Italian port city of Naples winning the bid for hosting rights.

K-Challenge co-chief executive Stephan Kandler. Photo / America's Cup.

Naples has previously hosted legs in the America’s Cup World Series in 2012 and 2013, but it will be the first time an Italian city has hosted the main regatta. Athens, Greece, was also widely reported to have launched a competitive bid for the regatta.

The confirmation and announcement of the venue came more than a month earlier than the June 20 deadline set when the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron accepted the challenge of Britain’s Royal Yacht Squadron, which again instated the Brits as Challenger of Record.

While entry dates and requirements won’t be made clear until the regatta protocol is released – which is also expected to be prior to June 20 – a joint statement from Kandler and co-chief executive Bruno Dubois hailed the hosting decision.

“This proximity is a real asset for our French team, which aims to participate in this 38th edition in line with what we initiated in the 37th. Whether for our fans who will want to travel, for our partners and their guests, or for the TV broadcasts of the regattas, which will not suffer from the time difference, the choice of Naples represents an undeniable advantage,” the statement said.

“With this announcement, we will be able to concretely move forward in seeking funding with our partners, so that a French challenger can be present in the oldest international competition and can fight to bring this prestigious trophy back to our country.”

Emirates Team New Zealand in the final fleet race of the America's Cup World Series regatta in Naples in 2012. Photo / Chris Cameron

Earlier in the 2024 campaign, Kandler told Newstalk ZB’s Jason Pine the French would not have been able to return to the America’s Cup stage for the first time since 2017 had it not been hosted in Europe.

The event in Barcelona proved to be a competitive regatta, with five challengers to Emirates Team New Zealand’s crown, which the Kiwis ultimately defended.

The French are the third challenger to publicly indicate their intention to return for the next cycle, along with Italy’s Luna Rossa – who now have the benefit of challenging for the Auld Mug on home waters – and the UK’s Athena Racing. American Magic are yet to publicly confirm their commitment, though skipper Terry Hutchinson said in an interview with Scuttlebutt Sailing News in January they were committed to continuing but were waiting to see how the regatta shaped up.

Swiss syndicate Alinghi Red Bull Racing have indicated they don’t intend to return for the 38th edition, though with entries yet to open, there is still an opportunity should the Swiss have a change of heart.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.