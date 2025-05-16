Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Sailing / America's Cup

America’s Cup in Naples: Team NZ lead amid challenger shake-up

Paul Lewis
By
Contributing Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Naples, Italy, has been confirmed as the host of the 38th America's Cup.
Paul Lewis
Opinion by Paul Lewis
Paul Lewis writes about rugby, cricket, league, football, yachting, golf, the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS:

  • Naples has been named the venue for the next America’s Cup, with a skimpy list of challengers.
  • The protocol may soften nationality rules, allowing teams to strengthen their ranks.
  • Five challengers from Barcelona may return: Italy, Switzerland, France, Britain, and the US.

Now Naples has been named as the venue for the next America’s Cup, the natural question arises: who will compete there?

The list of challengers looks a bit, well, thin if you believe all the media. Big hitters Alinghi are supposedly opting out of the 38th Cup

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from America's Cup

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from America's Cup