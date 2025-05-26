Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Sailing / America's Cup

America’s Cup: Draft protocol shows plenty of changes likely in new Cup cycle

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Naples, Italy, has been confirmed as the host of the 38th America's Cup.

It appears change is on the horizon for the America’s Cup.

After being criticised for a lack of transparency by several challengers in recent weeks, including challenger of record Athena Racing, defenders Emirates Team New Zealand made the draft protocol for the next edition readily available for anyone who wanted

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from America's Cup

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from America's Cup