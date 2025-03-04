Advertisement
Super Rugby Pacific: Shaun Stevenson wastes no time on Japanese return, in contention for Chiefs comeback

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Shaun Stevenson. Photo / Photosport

The Chiefs, already flying as the standout side to start the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific season, have been boosted even further by the return of Shaun Stevenson.

Stevenson missed the first three matches of the Chiefs’ season after being granted a short-term sabbatical to join Japanese side Kubota Spears.

The one-test All Black’s return couldn’t have come at a better time for the Chiefs.

Injuries to Etene Nanai-Seturo, Kaleb Trask and Liam Coombes-Fabling have left Clayton McMillan’s side short in the outside backs, meaning Damian McKenzie has been played at fullback, away from his best position at No 10.

Should he be named to start against the Fijian Drua on Saturday afternoon, Stevenson would at the very least give the Chiefs the option to rotate their starters, and keep players fresh for the pointy end of the season and beyond.

And in the final year of his current NZ Rugby contract, and appearing increasingly unlikely to re-sign from 2026 onwards, Stevenson has wasted no time in reacclimatising himself with the Chiefs and Super Rugby.

“He’s a little bit pasty, he’s not had a lot of sun over in Japan,” assistant coach Roger Randle joked. “But he’s good to go, he’s come back and slotted straight back in yesterday. He’ll be an option.

“He’s come in really keen, he came back straight from the airport. He was wanting to be involved, so he came back at 5 o’clock yesterday morning and came down to training.

“He’s keen, he’s shown his interest. He got over all the detail in our strike adjustments, by the time [he was back] yesterday morning, he’d already gone over our playbook.

“He’s just keen to get back and wear the jersey as well. I’m not sure the exact number of games he’s on, but he’s keen to be back with the club he loves.”

Meanwhile, Randle also allayed any fears over the Chiefs’ backline stocks, after injuries to two of their best and brightest in last weekend’s win over the Brumbies.

After a friendly-fire incident with teammate Anton Lienert-Brown, McKenzie limped out of Saturday’s victory with what appeared to be a knee issue.

Midfielder Quinn Tupaea was another concern, after also limping off against the Brumbies.

However, as far as Randle is concerned, both will be in contention to face the Drua in Lautoka.

“[McKenzie’s] tough,” he added. “He’s hurt ribs and that in the past - and knees, and shoulders.

“But he’s a tough little bugger. I spoke to him the next morning, he said he was feeling pretty good. The scan just confirmed that as well.

“[Tupaea’s] good to go. He’s pretty tough, he’s trained all week as well.”


