All Blacks squad naming: Five unlucky players to miss out - Ben Francis

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
Scott Robertson has called up five new faces for his first All Blacks class of 2025, with his 35-man squad for next month’s series against France named.
Opinion by Ben Francis
Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking news.
THE FACTS

  • The All Blacks have named their 33-man squad for next month’s series against France.
  • There are five new faces in the squad, which mixes 18 forwards with 15 backs.
  • Coach Scott Robertson acknowledges ‘there are always going to be good players who miss out’.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson has named his first squad of 2025, and there were certainly some interesting selections.

The squad, which consists of 33 players along with two as injury cover, features Du’Plessis Kirifi, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Fabian Holland, Ollie Norris and Brodie McAlister as new faces in

