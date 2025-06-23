Ethan Blackadder

Having impressed since returning from injury ahead of the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs, especially in the final against the Chiefs, many felt Ethan Blackadder was a shoo-in for Robertson’s squad.

But it wasn’t to be. Since making his test debut in 2021, he’s only amassed 14 tests, in large part due to injuries, while it’s taken six years to bring up 50 matches for the Crusaders.

What Robertson said:

“Given where Samipeni’s [Finau] at, and with the accuracy Luke [Jacobson] brings across a few positions, he probably gets the nod there,” Robertson said.

“But look, it’s the All Blacks, there are always going to be good players who miss out. It makes our job hard, but it’s not supposed to be easy, so we’ll just get on with it.”

David Havili

Last year, the talk was about how Harry Plummer was the first championship-winning 10 in a long time to miss the squad; well, when was the last time the winning captain wasn’t picked?

Robertson has always been a fan of David Havili, and his ability to play pretty much everywhere in the backline made him an intriguing selection.

Having just re-signed through until the end of the 2027 season, it’s safe to say Havili still has time on his side.

What Robertson said:

“He’s done a fantastic job leading the Crusaders to the title. He’s grabbed that team and put it on his shoulders.

“Right now, we want to have a look at some players who are in form. We want to be quite direct in how we play and we’ve selected players who allow us to do that.

“We know he’s a great man and a world-class player, but at this stage, we just want to have a look and give opportunities elsewhere.”

Josh Fusitu’a

The Blues didn’t have the best of years on the field, but one player who took his opportunities was 24-year-old loosehead prop Josh Fusitu’a.

After an injury to Ofa Tuʻungafasi, Fusitu’a went on to feature in all 16 matches in the Blues’ run to the semifinals, starting the last 11.

Joshua Fusitu'a. Photo / Photosport

His form saw him named Blues Player of the Year, which propelled him into bolter contention, receiving high praise from former All Blacks scrum coach Greg Feek.

But it could have been a case of too early for Fusitu’a, with Chiefs prop Norris earning the call-up, with Robertson saying he’s been “incredibly accurate in his role” and been “consistent all year”.

Leroy Carter

In his first season of Super Rugby Pacific, Leroy Carter was impressive, scoring nine tries, the equal-most for a New Zealand-based player this season alongside Will Jordan and Kyren Taumoefolau.

Having been a key figure in the All Blacks Sevens since 2022, Carter made the transition well to the 15-man game, where his speed was noticeable.

His form put him in the bolter category, but like Fusitu’a, it could be down to experience – while age isn’t on his side, being 26.

Surprisingly, only four outside backs were named by Robertson, although midfielders like Rieko Ioane and the uncapped Timoci Tavatavanawai are capable of filling in.

Rivez Reihana

Following the departure of Richie Mo’unga, New Zealand’s depth at first five-eighths has always been talked about, with there being a clear gap between Beauden Barrett, Damien McKenzie and the rest.

Plummer was given a shot last year, but only had minutes off the bench against the Wallabies.

He should have been given more chances, and the lack of them saw him join the long exodus of players making the move offshore.