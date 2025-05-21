Advertisement
All Black David Havili re-signs with Crusaders and NZ Rugby until 2027

Crusaders captain and All Blacks utility David Havili has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby and the Christchurch-based Super Rugby Pacific franchise until the end of 2027.

Havili has played 30 tests for the All Blacks since making his debut in 2017 and made more than 130 appearances for the Crusaders.

The deal will see the 30-year-old remain in New Zealand until the end of the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Havili says the prospect of bringing up 150 games for the Crusaders and being captain was a big draw card to put pen to paper, turning down offers from overseas clubs, to remain in New Zealand.

“I just felt it wasn’t my time,” said Havili. “I look back on the captains of this team ... they did the job, and I wanted to stay here.

“I’m really looking forward to the future, seeing these young guys come through and helping keep the club where it needs to be.”

Havili is in his first season as captain of the Crusaders, having taken over from Scott Barrett so he could focus on being All Blacks skipper.

Havili says he’s loving the leadership role, with the Crusaders sitting third in the standings with two weeks left in the Super Rugby Pacific season.

“As you get older, your perspective on the game changes. Being able to pass on a few things to them so they can carry on this team, that would be great,” said Havili.

“In the early days, I was just bright-eyed and wanted to go out and play rugby. But now it’s about passing on knowledge, doing the best I can to help lead the team and continuing to play well.

“I still want to compete for my jersey but, at the same time, I want to help lay stepping stones for these young leaders coming through.”

Havili is the latest All Black to re-sign, with Wallace Sititi and Tupo Vaa’i also putting pen to paper in recent weeks.

