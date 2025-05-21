The All Blacks coach and NZR chief executive join Elliott Smith and Liam Napier in the studio for an exclusive and wide-ranging discussion of all the big rugby issues. Video / ZB

Crusaders captain and All Blacks utility David Havili has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby and the Christchurch-based Super Rugby Pacific franchise until the end of 2027.

Havili has played 30 tests for the All Blacks since making his debut in 2017 and made more than 130 appearances for the Crusaders.

The deal will see the 30-year-old remain in New Zealand until the end of the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Havili says the prospect of bringing up 150 games for the Crusaders and being captain was a big draw card to put pen to paper, turning down offers from overseas clubs, to remain in New Zealand.

“I just felt it wasn’t my time,” said Havili. “I look back on the captains of this team ... they did the job, and I wanted to stay here.