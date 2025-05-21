There’s also a change on the wing, with Sevu Reece switching to the right and Macca Springer coming in on the left.

On the bench, prop Lewis Ponini is in line to become Crusader No 300 should he be called upon, while Quinten Strange has also been named on the bench after starting last week.

Crusaders: 1. George Bower 2. Ioane Moananu 3. Tamaiti Williams 4. Scott Barrett 5. Jamie Hannah 6. Cullen Grace 7. Tom Christie 8. Christian Lio-Willie 9. Mitchell Drummond 10. Rivez Reihana 11. Macca Springer 12. David Havili (c) 13. Braydon Ennor 14. Sevu Reece 15. Johnny McNicholl.

Bench: 16. George Bell 17. Lewis Ponini 18. Seb Calder 19. Quinten Strange 20. Corey Kellow 21. Kyle Preston 22. James O’Connor 23. Dallas McLeod.

Unavailable: Fletcher Newell (Achilles), Kershawl Sykes-Martin (neck), Ethan Blackadder (hamstring), Will Jordan (knee), Xavier Saifoloi (knee), Taha Kemara (knee, season), Dom Gardner (foot, season), Finlay Brewis (shoulder, season)

Highlanders team to face the Crusaders

The Highlanders have made just one change to their starting XV this week, which comes on the left wing.

Taniela Filimone will get the start, replacing Jona Nareki in the No 11 jersey.

That comes with two further changes on the bench, as Tai Cribb and Will Stodart replace Oliver Haig and Michael Loft respectively.

Highlanders: 1. Ethan de Groot (cc) 2. Jack Taylor 3. Saula Ma’u 4. Fabian Holland 5. Mitch Dunshea 6. Te Kamaka Howden 7. Vevemi Lasaqa 8. Sean Withy 9. Folau Fakatava 10. Taine Robinson 11. Taniela Filimone 12. Timoci Tavatavanawai (cc) 13. Tanielu Tele’a 14. Jonah Lowe 15. Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens.

Bench: 16. Soane Vikena 17. Josh Bartlett 18. Sefo Kautai 19. Tai Cribb 20. Will Stodart 21. Adam Lennox 22. Cam Millar 23. Thomas Umaga-Jensen.

Unavailable: Caleb Tangitau (groin), Nikora Broughton (knee), Finn Hurley (quad), Hayden Michaels (hamstring), Ajay Faleafaga (broken hand), James Arscott (shoulder), Hugh Renton (groin), Jona Nareki (knee), Oliver Haig (foot).

Hurricanes team to face the Reds

The Hurricanes have made a handful of changes to their side this week, with a few forced by injury.

Lower leg injuries to Brayden Iose, Ngatungane Punivai and Riley Higgins have seen changes in the loose forwards, on the left wing and at second five-eighths.

Du’Plessis Kirifi returns to the starting line-up at openside flanker, with Peter Lakai shifting to No 8 in Iose’s absence, while Fatafehi Fineanganofo and Peter Umaga-Jensen wear the No 11 and 12 jerseys respectively. Iose will miss the remainder of the season.

Elsewhere, Tyrel Lomax returns at tighthead, which sees Pasilio Tosi move back to the bench, while Daniel Sinkinson starts on the right wing and Bailyn Sullivan also moves to the bench.

Hurricanes: 1. Xavier Numia 2. Asafo Aumua (cc) 3. Tyrel Lomax 4. Zach Gallagher 5. Isaia Walker-Leawere 6. Brad Shields (cc) 7. Du’Plessis Kirifi (cc) 8. Peter Lakai 9. Cam Roigard 10. Ruben Love 11. Fatafehi Fineanganofo 12. Peter Umaga-Jensen 13. Billy Proctor (cc) 14. Daniel Sinkinson 15. Callum Harkin.

Bench: 16. Raymond Tuputupu 17. Tevita Mafileo/Pouri Rakete-Stones 18. Pasilio Tosi 19. Hugo Plummer 20. Devan Flanders 21. Ereatara Enari 22. Brett Cameron 23. Bailyn Sullivan.

Unavailable: Kini Naholo (knee, season), Brayden Iose (lower leg, season), Harry Godfrey (lower leg), Ngatungane Punivai (lower leg), Caleb Delany (back), Will Tucker (concussion), Riley Higgins (lower leg).

Chiefs team to face Moana Pasifika

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan has made just one change to the starting side that beat the Crusaders two weeks ago, with the Chiefs coming in off a bye last week.

Samisoni Taukei’aho will start at hooker in an otherwise unchanged side, with Brodie McAlister moving back to the bench. It’s a direct swap, with no other movement in the matchday 23.

Chiefs: 1. Ollie Norris 2. Samisoni Taukei’aho 3. George Dyer 4. Naitoa Ah Kuoi 5. Tupou Vaa’i 6. Simon Parker 7. Luke Jacobson (c) 8. Wallace Sititi 9. Cortez Ratima 10. Damian McKenzie 11. Leroy Carter 12. Quinn Tupaea 13. Daniel Rona 14. Emoni Narawa 15. Shaun Stevenson.

Bench: 16. Brodie McAlister 17. Aidan Ross 18. Reuben O’Neill 19. Josh Lord 20. Samipeni Finau 21. Xavier Roe 22. Josh Jacomb 23. Gideon Wrampling.

Unavailable: Anton Lienert-Brown (collarbone), Etene Nanai-Seturo (hamstring), Liam Coombes-Fabling (knee), Fiti Sa (shoulder), Manaaki Selby-Rickit (toe), Rameka Poihipi (knee, season), Kaleb Trask (ankle), Malachi Wrampling (hamstring).

Moana Pasifika team to face the Chiefs

A knee injury to fullback William Havili has triggered a rejigging of the backline. Tevita Ofa moves from the right wing to fullback, Kyren Taumoefolau moves from left wing to right, with Solomon Alaimalo coming in on the left.

Danny Toala is named at second five-eighths, which sees Julian Savea move to the bench.

They’re the only changes made from the side that beat the Blues in Albany last weekend, as Moana Pasifika now look to shore up their position in the top six.

Moana Pasifika: 1. Tito Tuipulotu 2. Millenium Sanerivi 3. Feleti Sae-Ta’ufo’ou 4. Tom Savage 5. Samuel Slade 6. Miracle Faiilagi 7. Ardie Savea (c) 8. Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa 9. Jonathan Taumateine 10. Patrick Pellegrini 11. Solomon Alaimalo 12. Danny Toala 13. Lalomilo Lalomilo 14. Kyren Taumoefolau 15. William Havili.

Bench: 16. Samiuela Moli 17. Abraham Pole 18. Chris Apoua 19. Allan Craig 20. Sione Havili Talitui 21. Melani Matavao 22. Julian Savea 23. Jackson Garden-Bachop.

Unavailable: Fine Inisi (ankle), James Lay (neck), Michael Curry (neck), Neria Fomai (knee, season), Pone Fa’amausili (calf), Sama Malolo (shoulder, season), William Havili (knee).

For live commentary of Super Rugby Pacific matches featuring New Zealand teams, go to GOLD SPORT or iHeartRadio.

Join the Alternative Commentary Collective on Hauraki or iHeartRadio.