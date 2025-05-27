The bubbles that toasted last year’s first title in 21 years have fizzled in the Blues’ underwhelming 5-8 season. Fusitu’a’s progression, though, ranks among the limited highlights.

Fusitu’a’s older brother – the Warriors centurion as well as Kiwis, Tongan and Leeds winger David Fusitu’a, who has switched codes to rugby union in Brisbane – played a major role in shaping his early career.

“If you look at our careers, they’re at different ends of the spectrum. He’s really talented and I’m head down, going to work. That’s how I am and I’m not ashamed of it. I’m wired that way,” Fusitu’a said. “Everything that he’s gone through he’s kind of paved the way. I’m trying to do things as he did but take it to another level.”

Behind the scenes at the Blues, the old bull Tuʻungafasi continues to mentor the young buck Fusitu’a.

“I was lucky to have some high-calibre front-rowers around, especially Ofa [Tuʻungafasi] and learning the things he does every day.

“The big thing I admire about Ofa is his professionalism. His injury was unfortunate but he invests a lot into his body. He’s taught me the best ability is availability on Saturday. I’ve taken that on board. Being a young fella, I’m always keen to do more than I probably should but being ready for the weekend is the most important thing.

“I’ve had to go up against some tough opponents so stacking those games has been important for someone who wasn’t really on anyone’s radar. I had some goals to solidify that starting spot but I’m keen to keep getting better.

“Whatever happens after I’m not really fussed. I’m just happy with how my season has gone so far.

“I’m still learning heaps every game. The props in my position are a lot older and wiser so I’m picking up nuggets of gold every time I go up against them.”

Having observed his progression in the last two years, former All Blacks prop turned Blues scrum coach Greg Feek notes the improvements in Fusitu’a’s game, suggesting the 24-year-old’s slight frame is deceiving.

“He’s got a lot of talent and is physically impressive as well. He’s 122kg and moves really well with that,” Feek said. “He’s a good professional. I’ve been really impressed with how he’s grown; how he manages his game and how quickly he learns. As a coach you’ve got the physical and mental tied in so it’s exciting. He’s robust. His workrate is huge and his scrummaging has really developed. It’s great to see.

“He plays with power – he’s a tough boy – but it’s being able to control that in key moments. That’s a big shift I’ve seen in his mental game this year.”

While Tamaiti Williams and Ethan de Groot hold the mantle as incumbents, the All Blacks are expected to include three looseheads in their 35-man July squad for the French series, with Numia, Norris and Fusitu’a pushing for their maiden inclusions.

“Those are three names who are all playing good footy,” Feek said. “In this environment, there’s not much talk about the All Blacks. Each week it’s about performance. Whoever makes that team without Ofa there will make the most of it. Fus has done a bloody good job for us this year.”

Set-piece proficiency remains central to any front-rower’s brief, but the modern prop must increasingly satisfy demands to be fit, mobile and utilise soft skills at the line to create time for playmakers on backdoor plays. This is where Fusitu’a often thrives.

“The way the game is changing and evolving every year, props are getting leaner and stronger somehow,” Fusitu’a said. “I’m fortunate that’s part of my strengths and it plays into my hands a bit. I’m still at the start of my career and evolving my game so it’s an area I still want to get better.”

Traditionally props mature through hardened experience to reach their prime in their late 20s, early 30s. Feek, though, believes that trajectory is changing.

“We talk about a ceiling – and if it hasn’t been hit yet that’s exciting. By the time he’s 27, 28, the more exposure he gets to big games, other players, will only benefit him. The modern-day player is learning things quickly so if their bodies can handle it and they can cope mentally then age is not a huge part of it.”

A humbling loss to Moana Pasifika in their last outing leaves the Blues needing to end the New South Wales Waratahs’ season at Eden Park on Saturday afternoon, and for the Hurricanes to crush Moana’s playoff dreams in Wellington later that night, to keep their teetering title defence alive.

Emerging from the bye, it’s a case of win or bust for the Blues.

“This week we’ve got no excuses,” Feek said. “We’re fresh. We’ve had an extra day to train. There’s a bit of excitement around. We’re in knockouts now so bring it on.”

Liam Napier is a Senior Sports Journalist and Rugby Correspondent for the New Zealand Herald. He is a co-host of the Rugby Direct podcast.