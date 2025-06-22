Most of those fresh faces are expected to continue their development, but Blues lock Sam Darry is injured, playmaker Harry Plummer is leaving for France and Hurricanes loose forward Peter Lakai could be among those to feel the pinch.

Robertson, as he did in his first, challenging foray as All Blacks coach last July, will be intent on using his full squad in three home tests against France. But after welcoming a host of rookies in 2024, this year’s focus will largely switch to building combinations and cohesion – which leaves less room for another new intake.

Balancing gut instinct with data analysis - Gregor Paul

Advanced software programs linked to GPS trackers embedded in the players’ jerseys can tell coaches just about everything – passes made and off what hand, rucks hit, turnovers made, penalties conceded, defenders beaten, lineouts stolen, scrums won.

But this alliance between coaches and their devices is illustrative of how the digitalisation of rugby has eroded confidence in selectors trusting their gut.

It has possibly even persuaded them that the numbers are the best, and in some cases, only means to tell the real story about players.

All Blacks coach Scott Robertson and his fellow selectors are all products of the modern Super Rugby environment and therefore used to incorporating deep-dive statistical analysis into their opinion-forming process.

But as they prepare to finalise their first All Blacks squad of the year, it would be interesting to know the precise nature of their relationship with data and how much it has influenced their thinking about various players.

Where does the balance lie between trusting what they can see and weighing that up against what the stats tell them?

The best of a losing bunch - Phil Gifford

Staking a claim for an All Blacks spot when your team are losing is one of the toughest asks in the game.

So it was a deeply impressive display by Chiefs second five, Quinn Tupaea, as he fulfilled all the duties his position demanded and added a remarkable bonus at kickoffs, where his aerial work was a constant issue for the Crusaders.