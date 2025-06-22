“Everyone knows we have been to the final dance a number of times and not got the job done, but I’m at peace,” McMillan said.

“The disappointment will linger, but we can’t change anything. It’s done now.

“The reflection will be about remembering all the good stuff that happened. You blokes [the media] will determine how you see this team and see myself, and the journey that we’ve been on the last four to five years, and that’s your prerogative.

“But I know that we are a tight group who feel the disappointment, who have ridden the highs.

“We will bounce back. The sun will rise in the morning, I think, here tomorrow, and life will continue.”

While McMillan didn’t bag the title, he took the Chiefs to the next level, where they became contenders.

After their triumph in 2013, they didn’t make another final until McMillan’s arrival, with the team suffering constant quarter-final or semifinal exits under Rennie, then Colin Cooper.

In 2020 under Warren Gatland, the Chiefs were 4-2 and sitting in fifth place before the season was cancelled because of Covid-19.

When Super Rugby Aotearoa started later that year, they failed to win a match, before Gatland departed to coach the British and Irish Lions in their tour of South Africa.

McMillan initially stood up in an interim role for the 2021 Super Rugby Aotearoa season, and the noticeable improvement saw him take the reins fulltime, with Gatland moving into a director of rugby role, before being poached by Wales – again.

McMillan said he can leave knowing that he tried his best.

“One of the things that I can walk away with a sense of satisfaction,” he said. “I’m not going to sit here and tell you that it hurts not to have won.

“People probably don’t realise how tough it is to just get to a final, and even tougher when you’ve been to a number and you haven’t quite got the job done.”

A replacement for McMillan hasn’t been named, although his assistant and former Chiefs captain Jono Gibbes is widely tipped to get the role.

“The consistency of our performances have been something to really relish,” McMillan said.

“I love these men and I know how hard they work and I’m confident that in the near future, they’ll get across the line.

“The wheels are going to keep ticking over and we’ve got bloody good people in the organisation and who knows, maybe a change of head coach might be what’s needed to get the job done.”

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.