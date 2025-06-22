Advertisement
Sport

Crusaders v Chiefs: Clayton McMillan content with success despite more Super Rugby Pacific heartbreak

The Crusaders have won the Super Rugby championship, defeating the Chiefs 16-12. Source / Sky Sport

Departing Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan says he’s content with what he’s achieved, despite failing to pick up a Super Rugby Pacific title.

The Munster-bound mentor leaves the Chiefs after losing a fourth final in his five seasons at the helm, following the 16-12 loss to the Crusaders in Christchurch.

