New Zealand

Exclusive: 'It's hard, but it's life' - NZ cycling champ Olivia Ray opens up on her doping ban

Tom Dillane
By
7 mins to read
Professional cyclist Olivia Ray is facing a ban for the use of performance drugs after she was tied up in a tumultuous relationship while racing in the USA. Video / Dean Purcell

Amid the pain and disappointment, Olivia Ray overwhelmingly feels relief.

She had known for over a week of her ban from professional cycling for two-and-a-half years before the news was officially handed down on Friday.

